By Okuly Julius-Dodoma

Tanzania - VICE President Dr. Philip Mpango, has asked Journalists to ensure that they become good ambassadors to announce the importance of planting trees and environmental care as well as entering the fight to prevent the destruction of forest reserves by using their pens.

Dr. Mpango said this today, January 12, 2023 in Dodoma, during the peak of tree planting as part of the 59th anniversary of the glorious Zanzibar Revolution.

"Journalists have a big job to use your devices to raise the voice on the importance of planting trees and taking care of the environment as a whole along with providing education on the importance of having many trees" explained Dr. Mpango.

Also, Dr. Mpango has instructed all councils in the country to ensure that they plant 1.5 million trees with the aim of promoting environmental protection and dealing with climate change as stated in the Election Notice of the Revolutionary Party.

"I wish to see 1.5 million trees in each council planted and growing because that is the direction in the Election Manifesto of the revolutionary party, the goal is to make Tanzania green," said Dr. Mpango

Concluding the summit at Msalato primary school in Dodoma, Dr. Mpango said that Tanzania should be a green country and everyone has a responsibility to plant trees in their residential areas or in institutions.

Along with that, Dr. Mpango has asked all institutions to create a culture of ensuring that they plant trees in their areas to overcome the drought crisis.

On his part, the Minister of State Office of the Vice President Union and Environment Dr. Selemani Jafo has already said that various environmental conservation programs have already started to be implemented, including allocating areas planted with trees to government and private institutions so that they can manage and ensure that the trees live.

Minister Jafo has assured the Vice President that the exercise of planting trees and taking care of the trees will grow sustainably at all times.

Retired Prime Minister Mizengo Pinda has asked forestry experts to ensure that they provide education to the community on the correct way to plant trees.

"When we say that we need to plant trees, we must realize that we need to plant which trees, where and when.

And adding that "When we say we should plant trees, what are we using to plant trees, we need to realize that we need to dig a big hole three feet deep and three feet wide and use top soil mixed with manure to plant a tree by paying attention to watering and pressing well soil" explained Pinda.

And the Director of the City of Dodoma, Joseph Mafuru told the Vice President Dr. The city's intention is to ensure that trees are planted in various areas including primary and secondary schools.

Mafuru has explained that in the implementation of the tree planting exercise, they have already planted 1,000 trees of various types in the new school of Salato on an area of ​​6.2 hectares.