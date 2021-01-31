Migliaia i russi che domenica stanno manifestando a favore di Alexey Navalny: arrestata la moglie Yulia
Yulia Navalnaya è stata arrestata insieme a molti dei manifestanti che a Mosca si stanno dirigendo verso il carcere di Matrosskaya Tishina dove è detenuto il marito Alexey. In precedenza aveva pubblicato una foto in cui mostrava il suo arrivo alla manifestazione.
Nel video seguente, la folla di manifestanti che canta fuori dalla prigione dove è detenuto Navalny. Yulia Navalny stava arrivando lì quando è stata arrestata.
Так колонна протестующих у «Матросской тишины» выглядит сверху.— Znak.com (@znak_com) January 31, 2021
Видео: РБК pic.twitter.com/4lkUemX7nU
Nonostante la polizia, sabato, abbia fermato le proteste con numerosi arresti, i russi questa domenica sono scesi nuovamente in strada e non solo a Mosca, manifestando contro Putin.
Protesters in central Moscow chanting “Down with the Tsar!”— Matthew Luxmoore (@mjluxmoore) January 31, 2021
Some have broken off and are heading to the Matrosskaya Tishina jail where opposition leader Navalny is being held. pic.twitter.com/O0q1JlKpAu
Ma in Russia, in queste ore, si manifesta anche in numerose altre città, dalle strade di San Pietroburgo fino a quelle della Siberia. Sarebbero oltre 1.500 le persone finora fermate durante le proteste. Lo ha riportato l'ong Ovd-Info, che da notizia di 307 fermati a Mosca, 147 a Krasnoyarsk, 117 a Vladivostok, 99 a Novosibirsk, 97 a San Pietroburgo.
В Петербурге протестующие отбили у силовиков одного из задержанных и облили ОМОНОВца красной краской— Дождь (@tvrain) January 31, 2021
Видео: Маша Борзунова / Дождь pic.twitter.com/P6682AZClo