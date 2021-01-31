Yulia Navalnaya è stata arrestata insieme a molti dei manifestanti che a Mosca si stanno dirigendo verso il carcere di Matrosskaya Tishina dove è detenuto il marito Alexey. In precedenza aveva pubblicato una foto in cui mostrava il suo arrivo alla manifestazione.

Nel video seguente, la folla di manifestanti che canta fuori dalla prigione dove è detenuto Navalny. Yulia Navalny stava arrivando lì quando è stata arrestata.



Nonostante la polizia, sabato, abbia fermato le proteste con numerosi arresti, i russi questa domenica sono scesi nuovamente in strada e non solo a Mosca, manifestando contro Putin.

Protesters in central Moscow chanting “Down with the Tsar!”



Some have broken off and are heading to the Matrosskaya Tishina jail where opposition leader Navalny is being held. pic.twitter.com/O0q1JlKpAu