Stavolta, nei prossimi impegni della nazionale di calcio inglese, l'arco di Wembley non sarà illuminato con i colori di una bandiera, come lo fu lo scorso anno quando divenne giallo e blu per celebrare l'Ucraina, a seguito dell'invasione della Russia.

Venerdì prossimo, prima dell'amichevole tra Inghilterra e Australia, come deciso dalla Football Association (la corrispondente inglese della nostra Figc), ci sarà un minuto di silenzio per commemorare le vittime del conflitto in atto tra Israele e Gaza. Inoltre, i giocatori indosseranno una fascia nera al braccio.

"Venerdì sera ricorderemo le vittime innocenti degli eventi devastanti in Israele e Palestina", ha dichiarato la FA in una nota. "I nostri pensieri sono con loro, con le loro famiglie e i loro amici in Inghilterra e Australia e con tutte le comunità colpite da questo conflitto in corso. Siamo a favore dell'umanità e contro la morte, per la fine della violenza, della paura e della sofferenza."

Il comunicato ufficiale:

Per questo, dentro lo stadio potranno essere sventolate solo bandiere e altro delle nazionali in campo: niente che riguardi Israele o la Palestina. Stesse regole per la partita di martedì contro l'Italia. On Friday evening, we will remember the innocent victims of the devastating events in Israel and Palestine. Our thoughts are with them, and their families and friends in England and Australia and with all the communities who are affected by this ongoing conflict. We stand for humanity and an end to the death, violence, fear and suffering. England and Australia players will wear black armbands during their match at Wembley Stadium and there will also be a period of silence held before kick off. Following discussions with partners and external stakeholders, we will only permit flags, replica kits and other representations of nationality for the competing nations inside Wembley Stadium for the upcoming matches against Australia [13 Oct] and Italy [17 Oct]. The British Red Cross have also launched an emergency appeal to support the people affected by the humanitarian crisis in the region, and we will promote this appeal within the stadium on Friday.