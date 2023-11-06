È raro, molto raro, che le principali agenzie umanitarie delle Nazioni Unite e delle organizzazioni non governative che operano a supporto di minoranze e diritti esprimano opinioni comuni a temi e vicende collegate alle loro attività.

Stavolta, però è accaduto e 18 di loro hanno chiesto un immediato "cessate il fuoco umanitario" nella Striscia di Gaza.

Questo il contenuto della dichiarazione congiunta firmata da Ocha, Unicef, Programma alimentare mondiale, Oms, Save the Children, Care International...





"Da quasi un mese il mondo osserva l'evolversi della situazione in Israele e nei Territori palestinesi occupati con shock e orrore per il numero vertiginoso di vite perse e dilaniate.

Secondo le autorità israeliane, in Israele sono state uccise circa 1.400 persone e migliaia sono rimaste ferite. Più di 200 persone, compresi bambini, sono state prese in ostaggio. I razzi continuano a traumatizzare le famiglie.

Decine di migliaia di persone sono state sfollate. Questo è orribile.

Tuttavia, l'orribile uccisione di un numero ancora maggiore di civili a Gaza è un oltraggio, così come lo è l'esclusione di 2,2 milioni di palestinesi da cibo, acqua, medicine, elettricità e carburante.

A Gaza, secondo il Ministero della Sanità, sono state uccise quasi 9.500 persone, tra cui 3.900 bambini e oltre 2.400 donne. Più di 23.000 feriti necessitano di cure immediate negli ospedali sovraccarichi.

Un'intera popolazione è assediata e sotto attacco, privata dell'accesso ai beni essenziali per la sopravvivenza, bombardata nelle proprie case, rifugi, ospedali e luoghi di culto. Questo è inaccettabile.

Sono stati segnalati più di 100 attacchi contro l'assistenza sanitaria.

Dal 7 ottobre sono stati uccisi decine di operatori umanitari, tra cui 88 colleghi dell'UNRWA: il numero più alto di vittime delle Nazioni Unite mai registrato in un singolo conflitto.

Rinnoviamo il nostro appello affinché le parti rispettino tutti i loro obblighi ai sensi del diritto internazionale umanitario e dei diritti umani.

Rinnoviamo il nostro appello per il rilascio immediato e incondizionato di tutti i civili tenuti in ostaggio.

I civili e le infrastrutture su cui fanno affidamento – compresi ospedali, rifugi e scuole – devono essere protetti.

Maggiori aiuti – cibo, acqua, medicine e ovviamente carburante – devono entrare a Gaza in modo sicuro, rapido e nella misura necessaria, e devono raggiungere le persone bisognose, in particolare donne e bambini, ovunque si trovino.

Abbiamo bisogno di un cessate il fuoco umanitario immediato. Sono passati 30 giorni. Quando è troppo è troppo. Tutto questo deve finire adesso".



Questa è la versione originale, in inglese dell'appello:

For almost a month, the world has been watching the unfolding situation in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory in shock and horror at the spiralling numbers of lives lost and torn apart.In Israel, some 1,400 people have been killed and thousands have been injured, according to the Israeli authorities. More than 200 people, including children, have been taken hostage. Rockets continue to traumatize families.Tens of thousands of people have been displaced. This is horrific.However, the horrific killings of even more civilians in Gaza is an outrage, as is cutting off 2.2 million Palestinians from food, water, medicine, electricity and fuel.In Gaza, according to the Ministry of Health, nearly 9,500 people have been killed, including 3,900 children and over 2,400 women. More than 23,000 injured people require immediate treatment within overstretched hospitals.An entire population is besieged and under attack, denied access to the essentials for survival, bombed in their homes, shelters, hospitals and places of worship. This is unacceptable.More than 100 attacks against health care have been reported.Scores of aid workers have been killed since October 7 including 88 UNRWA colleagues – the highest number of United Nations fatalities ever recorded in a single conflict.We renew our plea for the parties to respect all their obligations under international humanitarian and human rights law.We renew our call for the immediate and unconditional release of all civilians held hostage.Civilians and the infrastructure they rely on – including hospitals, shelters and schools – must be protected.More aid – food, water, medicine and of course fuel – must enter Gaza safely, swiftly and at the scale needed, and must reach people in need, especially women and children, wherever they are.We need an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. It's been 30 days. Enough is enough. This must stop now.

Signatories: