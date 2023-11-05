Rashida Tlaib è una cittadina americana figlia di immigrati palestinesi. La madre è nata a Beit Ur El Foka, vicino alla città di Ramallah, il padre a Beit Hanina, un quartiere di Gerusalemme est. Lei è cresciuta a Detroit. Dopo essersi laureata in giurisprudenza, da avvocato si è occupata di rappresentare associazioni che lavorano a supporto delle minoranze, iniziando anche una carriera politica che l'ha portata, per il partito democratico, ad essere eletta alla Camera dei Rappresentanti del Congresso Usa in rappresentanza del Michigan, dove ha prestato giuramento su una traduzione in lingua inglese del Corano, indossando un abito tradizionale palestinese.

A seguito dell'incondizionato supporto offerto dall'amministrazione Biden al genocidio messo in atto dal Israele nei confronti del popolo palestinese, Rashida Tlaib ha postato un video sul proprio account Twitter (o X) in cui accusa Biden di essere complice del genocidio nei confronti dei civili prigionieri nella Striscia di Gaza, per poi chiuderlo con queste considerazioni, scritte in sovraimpressione:

"Joe Biden ha sostenuto il genocidio del popolo palestinese. Il popolo americano non dimenticherà. Biden, sostieni il cessate il fuoco adesso. Oppure non contare su di noi nel 2024".

La denuncia della deputata palestinese è assolutamente corretta e rappresenta perfettamente quanto sta accadendo ormai da un mese a questa parte.

Una denuncia, peraltro soft, perché Tlaib avrebbe dovuto aggiungere che Biden, in quanto complice di un genocidio, ha tutte le carte in regola per essere incriminato, con tanto di mandato d'arresto, dalla Corte Penale dell'Aia insieme a Netanyahu, Gallant e Gantz, in base a quanto riporta l'articolo 25 dello Statuto di Roma:





Article 25

Individual criminal responsibility

1. The Court shall have jurisdiction over natural persons pursuant to this Statute.

2. A person who commits a crime within the jurisdiction of the Court shall be individually responsible and liable for punishment in accordance with this Statute.

3. In accordance with this Statute, a person shall be criminally responsible and liable for punishment for a crime within the jurisdiction of the Court if that person:

(a) Commits such a crime, whether as an individual, jointly with another or through another person, regardless of whether that other person is criminally responsible;

Commits such a crime, whether as an individual, jointly with another or through another person, regardless of whether that other person is criminally responsible; (b) Orders, solicits or induces the commission of such a crime which in fact occurs or is attempted;





Orders, solicits or induces the commission of such a crime which in fact occurs or is attempted; (c) For the purpose of facilitating the commission of such a crime, aids, abets or otherwise assists in its commission or its attempted commission, including providing the means for its commission;





For the purpose of facilitating the commission of such a crime, aids, abets or otherwise assists in its commission or its attempted commission, including providing the means for its commission; (d) In any other way contributes to the commission or attempted commission of such a crime by a group of persons acting with a common purpose. Such contribution shall be intentional and shall either:



(i) Be made with the aim of furthering the criminal activity or criminal purpose of the group, where such activity or purpose involves the commission of a crime within the jurisdiction of the Court; or (ii) Be made in the knowledge of the intention of the group to commit the crime;

In any other way contributes to the commission or attempted commission of such a crime by a group of persons acting with a common purpose. Such contribution shall be intentional and shall either: (e) In respect of the crime of genocide, directly and publicly incites others to commit genocide;





In of the crime of genocide, directly and publicly incites others to commit genocide; (f) Attempts to commit such a crime by taking action that commences its execution by means of a substantial step, but the crime does not occur because of circumstances independent of the person’s intentions. However, a person who abandons the effort to commit the crime or otherwise prevents the completion of the crime shall not be liable for punishment under this Statute for the attempt to commit that crime if that person completely and voluntarily gave up the criminal purpose.

3 bis. In respect of the crime of aggression, the provisions of this article shall apply only to persons in a position effectively to exercise control over or to direct the political or military action of a State.

4. No provision in this Statute relating to individual criminal responsibility shall affect the responsibility of States under international law.



La Corte Penale Internazionale dell'Aia è autorizzata a perseguire i crimini indicati nello Statuto di Roma, al di là che una nazione lo riconosca o meno.