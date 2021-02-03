Oltre 1.400 i russi pro Navalny fatti arrestare da Putin
Dopo aver messo in carcere per i prossimi due anni e mezzo Alexei Navalny, Vladimiro Putin ha ordinato ai suoi poliziotti di usare la mano pesante nei confronti dei sostenitori del dissidente russo che, ieri sera, dopo la sentenza di condanna hanno manifestato in molte città della Russia.
A crowd is also out in St Petersburg tonight, changing “Freedom!”— Matthew Luxmoore (@mjluxmoore) February 2, 2021
Video from @teamnavalny_spb pic.twitter.com/uqbt4V55JA
Più di 1.400 sono le persone che sono state arrestate durante le proteste. Secondo gli osservatori della ong OVD-Info, sono stati 1.170 gli arresti effettuati martedì a Mosca e 251 a San Pietroburgo, la seconda città più grande del Paese. Altre 17 persone sarebbero state trattenute in altre città.
At every Russian protest there are plainclothes members of the government’s shadowy “Center E” for combating extremism.— Matthew Luxmoore (@mjluxmoore) February 3, 2021
Judging by this clip they have a secret codeword (Bryansk North) that gets them immediately released if they get caught up in the melee https://t.co/4MZdSQqhEm pic.twitter.com/TNeJA4DI4v
Numerose le violenze contro i manifestanti testimoniate con video postati sui social media che mostrano la polizia che picchia e arresta i sostenitori di Alexei Navalny. Anche un giornalista è stato colpito alla testa con un manganello da un agente di polizia.
A taxi passenger shouted an insult at riot police in Moscow last night.— Matthew Luxmoore (@mjluxmoore) February 3, 2021
They dragged out both him and his driver, and beat them.
@meduzaproject pic.twitter.com/iIxHO8pt80