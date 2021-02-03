Dopo aver messo in carcere per i prossimi due anni e mezzo Alexei Navalny, Vladimiro Putin ha ordinato ai suoi poliziotti di usare la mano pesante nei confronti dei sostenitori del dissidente russo che, ieri sera, dopo la sentenza di condanna hanno manifestato in molte città della Russia.

A crowd is also out in St Petersburg tonight, changing “Freedom!”



Video from @teamnavalny_spb pic.twitter.com/uqbt4V55JA — Matthew Luxmoore (@mjluxmoore) February 2, 2021



Più di 1.400 sono le persone che sono state arrestate durante le proteste. Secondo gli osservatori della ong OVD-Info, sono stati 1.170 gli arresti effettuati martedì a Mosca e 251 a San Pietroburgo, la seconda città più grande del Paese. Altre 17 persone sarebbero state trattenute in altre città.

At every Russian protest there are plainclothes members of the government’s shadowy “Center E” for combating extremism.



Judging by this clip they have a secret codeword (Bryansk North) that gets them immediately released if they get caught up in the melee https://t.co/4MZdSQqhEm pic.twitter.com/TNeJA4DI4v — Matthew Luxmoore (@mjluxmoore) February 3, 2021



Numerose le violenze contro i manifestanti testimoniate con video postati sui social media che mostrano la polizia che picchia e arresta i sostenitori di Alexei Navalny. Anche un giornalista è stato colpito alla testa con un manganello da un agente di polizia.