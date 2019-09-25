Il contenuto della telefonata tra Trump e Zelevsky

...The President: I would like you to do us a favor though because our country has been through a lot and Ukraine knows a lot about it. I would like you to find out what happened with this whole situation with Ukraine, they say Crowdstrike... I guess you have one of your weal thy people... The server, they say Ukraine has it. There are lot of things that went on, the whole situation. I think you are surrounding yourself with some of the same people. I would like to have the Attorney General call you or your people and I would like you to get to the bottom of it. As you say yesterday, that whole nonsetise ended with a very poor performance by a man named Robert Mueller, an incompetent performance, but they say a lot of it started with Ukraine. Whatever you can do, it's very important that you do it if that's possible.President Zelensky: Yes it is very important for me and everything that you just mentioned earlier. For me as a President, it is very important and we are open for any future cooperation. We are ready to open a new page on operation in relations between the United States and Ukraine. For that purpose, I just recalled our ambassador from United States and he will be replaced by a very competent and very experienced ambassador who wtll work hard on making sure that our two nations are getting closer. I would also like and hope to see him having your trust and your confidence and have personal relations with you so we can cooperate even more so. I will personally tell you that one of my assistants spoke with Mr. Giuliani just recently and we are hoping very much that Mr. Giuliani will be able to travel to Ukraine and we will meet once he comes to Ukraine. I just wanted to assure you once again that you have nobody but friends around us. I will make sure that I surrond myself with the best and most experienced people. I also wanted to tell you that we are friends. We are great friends and you Mr. President have friends in our country so we can continue our strategic partnership. I also plan to surround myself with great people and in addition to that investigation, I guarantee as the President of Ukraine that all the investigations will be done openly and candidly. That I can assure you.The President: Good because I heard you had a prosecutor who was very good and he was shut down and that's really unfair. lot of people are talking about that, the way they shut your very good prosecutor down and you had some very bad people involved. Mr. Giuliani is a highly respected man. He was th mayor bf New York City, a great mayor, and I would like him to call you. I will ask him to call yoti along with the Attorney General. Rudy very much knows what's happening and he is a very capable guy. If you could speak to him that would be great. The former ambassador from the United States, the woman, was bad news and the people she was dealing with in the Ukraine were bad news so I just want to let you know that. The other thing, There's a lot of talk about Biden's son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great. Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it. It sounds horrible to me.President Zelensky: I wanted to tell you about the prosecutor. First of all I understand and I'm knowledgeable about the situation. Since we have won the absolute majority in our Parliament; the next prosecutor general will be 100% my person, my candidate, who will be approved, by the parliament and will start as a new prosecutor in September. He or she will look. into the situation, specifically to the company that you mentioned in this issue. The issue of the investigation of the case is actually the issui of making sure to restore the honesty so we will take care of that and will work on the investigation of the case. On top of that, I would kindly ask you if you have any additional information that you can provide to us, it would be very helpful for the investigation ...

Quelli sopra riportati sono i passaggi più significativi della telefonata avvenuta tra Trump e Zelesky, in seguito alla quale Nancy Pelosi, ieri, ha annunciato di aver avviato la procedura di messa in stato di accusa per Trump.

La telefonata, la cui trascrizione non è testuale, è stata effettuata il 25 luglio, pochi giorni dopo che Trump aveva ordinato al governo degli Stati Uniti di bloccare circa 391 milioni di dollari in aiuti militari all'Ucraina.

I contenuti della telefonata erano stati valutati dai funzionari dei servizi segreti che al riguardo avevano riferito le proprie preoccupazioni al Dipartimento di Giustizia e all'FBI, valutando una possibile violazione delle leggi sul finanziamento della campagna che vieta alle persone di sollecitare contributi esteri.

I funzionari del Dipartimento di Giustizia che avevano avuto accesso ai contenuti della telefonata, ottenuta volontariamente dalla Casa Bianca, avevano stabilito che in base a quanto riportato non vi erano indizi di reato.

Ma della telefonata, un informatore ne aveva dato notizia alla stampa, che a sua volta ha fatto scoppiare il caso.