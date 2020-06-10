

Dichiarazione di Paul McCartney relativa alle date italiane del tour.



Il 7 maggio 2020 è stato annunciato che, a causa della pandemia globale del Covid-19, il tour estivo di Paul McCartney sarebbe stato cancellato.

La cancellazione è stata fatta sul presupposto che a tutti coloro che avevano acquistato un biglietto per gli spettacoli sarebbe stato offerto un rimborso totale del prezzo del biglietto pagato.



Mentre ciò è avvenuto in tutti gli altri paesi che Paul e la sua band dovevano visitare tra Maggio e Giugno, il governo italiano, su indicazione di Assomusica (l’Associazione italiana di promotori di musica dal vivo) ha approvato un decreto che autorizza tutti i possessori dei biglietti precedentemente acquistati per gli spettacoli dal vivo di avere la facoltà di richiedere un “voucher” di pari valore a quello indicato sul biglietto.



I soldi provenienti dalla vendita dei biglietti in Italia sono esclusivamente trattenuti dai promoter locali.

Abbastanza comprensibilmente, i fan di Paul McCartney sono fortemente amareggiati da questa tipologia di rimborso poiché hanno pagato per vedere un preciso spettacolo, non altri dello stesso promoter.

Paul McCartney dichiara:



«È veramente scandaloso che coloro che hanno pagato un biglietto per uno show non possano riavere i loro soldi. Senza i fan non ci sarebbe musica dal vivo. Siamo fortemente in disaccordo con ciò che il governo italiano e Assomusica hanno fatto. A tutti i fan degli altri Paesi che avremmo visitato quest'estate è stato offerto il rimborso completo. L'organizzatore italiano dei nostri spettacoli ed i legislatori italiani devono fare la cosa giusta in questo caso. Siamo tutti estremamente dispiaciuti del fatto che gli spettacoli non possano avvenire ma questo è un vero insulto per i fan.»





Statement Regarding Paul McCartney’s Freshen Up Italian Tour Dates



On the 7th May it was announced that due to the global Covid-19 pandemic that Paul’s summer tour would have to be cancelled.



At the time of cancelling it was done so in the belief that all those who had purchased tickets to the shows across Europe would be offered a refund. Whilst this is the case in all the other countries Paul and his band were due to visit in May and June, the Italian government passed a decree so that all reimbursements to live shows would be offered in the form of vouchers as recommended by Assomucia, the Italian live music promoter’s association.



The money from ticket sales in Italy is being held by the promoters.



Quite understandably fans in Italy feel very strongly about this as they paid to see Paul McCartney in concert.



On hearing about this situation Paul said:“It is outrageous that those who have paid for their tickets are not getting their money back. Without the fans there would be no live entertainment. We strongly disagree with what the Italian government are doing. In every other country we were going to visit this summer the fans have all been offered full refunds. The organiser of our shows and the Italian law makers must do the right thing here. We are all extremely disappointed the shows could not take place and this is a real insult to the fans.”





Paul McCartney Official Facebook

www.facebook.com/182736663312/posts/10158801200293313/