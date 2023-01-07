



By Mathias Canal, WEST-Rombo

Tanzania - Lack of respect can be dangerous, completely undermining the mission of teaching and learning. In recent years, it seems that discipline for teachers is almost non-existent in many schools across the country and if there is, it continues to decrease day by day.

Following this, Parents/Guardians in the entire community as a whole have been asked to continue to appreciate teachers throughout the country to increase efficiency in accountability.

The Minister of Education, Science and Technology Hon Prof Adolf Mkenda (Mb) said this today on January 7, 2023 while speaking to the head teachers of primary and secondary schools in Rombo District in a meeting held in Katangara Mrere ward.

Minister Mkenda has said that the Government has continued to invest more in education infrastructure, including investment in the construction of Universities in the country, because when the government gained independence there were fewer universities compared to now.

Under the leadership of the President of the United Republic of Tanzania Hon Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, investment in the construction of schools and colleges has increased rapidly.

Regarding the reform of education in the country, Minister Mkenda has said that the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology is in the process of reviewing policies and curricula among the things that will be worked on, which will include ensuring that those employed are students with the required qualifications.

Also, Minister Mkenda has said that the government is currently continuing with the construction of new University Campuses in 14 regions of Tanzania as well as Zanzibar (Unguja and Pemba) in areas that do not have universities except for open universities.

The regions that are expected to have campuses of various universities in the country include Tabora, Katavi, Kigoma, Kagera, Singida, Manyara, Lindi, Rukwa, Mwanza, Simiyu, Tanga, Ruvuma, Shinyanga and Dodoma.

Minister Mkenda has said that the awakening to reform education is an agenda that exists in the world and that Tanzania has ever started this reform.

Prof. Mkenda has congratulated the stakeholders for the way they actively participate in giving their strong opinions to support major reforms in the education sector in the country.

"After President Samia came into power, he gave instructions to review the Policy and change the curriculum with the aim of ensuring that the education provided continues to be better and to provide education and skills. I ask the stakeholders to continue to cooperate in improving and promoting education in the country," said Prof Mkenda.

Prof Mkenda has said that the decision of the Honorable President Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan to give stipulations to teachers and quality controllers in the country will bring a great contribution in bringing major reforms in the education sector in the country.

About 300,000 of those keys used in the Population and Housing Census on August 23, this year, 293,400 are distributed to teachers with the aim of improving student teaching in various schools in the country.