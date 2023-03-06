"That Memory": Una canzone dedicata all'Islanda - Andrea Pimpini
That Memory è uno dei 10 brani presenti nell'ultimo album di inediti del cantautore Andrea Pimpini. L'album, I'LL STAY BY THE WINDOW, è disponibile online su tutte le piattaforme di streaming musicale!
SIGNIFICATO DEL BRANO
"That Memory" è un brano dedicato all'Islanda. Nel 2021, Andrea è partito in viaggio per questa bellissima terra che viene spesso usata come sfondo per i film fantasy e di fantascienza (proprio per i suoi paesaggi unici e tra i più belli al mondo).
L'artista ha così deciso di dedicare un brano a questa terra: "That Memory"!
TESTO:
That memory
Of a wonderful trip
Skies painted with emotions
Seas full of wisdom
Freedom, i'm searching you again, again
That memory
Of great friends
And good laughs
I didn't believe
A trip could have this effect on me
Understanding the unlimited
World we have
I didn't believe
A trip could have this effect on me
Understanding the unlimited
World we have
I didn't believe
A trip could have this effect on me
That memory
Of a wonderful trip
Skies painted with emotions
Seas full of wisdom
Freedom, i'm searching you again, again
Freedom i'm searching again, again
Again
Freedom
Freedom
That memory
Of a wonderful trip
Skies painted with emotions
Seas full of wisdom
Freedom, i'm searching you again, again
VIDEO:
