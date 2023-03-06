That Memory è uno dei 10 brani presenti nell'ultimo album di inediti del cantautore Andrea Pimpini. L'album, I'LL STAY BY THE WINDOW, è disponibile online su tutte le piattaforme di streaming musicale!

SIGNIFICATO DEL BRANO

"That Memory" è un brano dedicato all'Islanda. Nel 2021, Andrea è partito in viaggio per questa bellissima terra che viene spesso usata come sfondo per i film fantasy e di fantascienza (proprio per i suoi paesaggi unici e tra i più belli al mondo).

L'artista ha così deciso di dedicare un brano a questa terra: "That Memory"!



TESTO:

That memory

Of a wonderful trip

Skies painted with emotions

Seas full of wisdom

Freedom, i'm searching you again, again

That memory

Of great friends

And good laughs

I didn't believe

A trip could have this effect on me

Understanding the unlimited

World we have

I didn't believe

A trip could have this effect on me

Understanding the unlimited

World we have

I didn't believe

A trip could have this effect on me

That memory

Of a wonderful trip

Skies painted with emotions

Seas full of wisdom

Freedom, i'm searching you again, again

Freedom i'm searching again, again

Again

Freedom

Freedom

That memory

Of a wonderful trip

Skies painted with emotions

Seas full of wisdom

Freedom, i'm searching you again, again



VIDEO:

