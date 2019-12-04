Tutto è iniziato il 26 novembre con un appello lanciato con un tweet dal Rowans Hospice per esaudire il desiderio di un malato terminale, grande appassionato di Guerre Stellari, che avrebbe voluto vedere insieme al figlio l'ultimo film della saga che uscirà il prossimo 20 dicembre, data per lui probabilmente irraggiungibile.





Can you help? We have a patient who's a HUGE #StarWars fan. Sadly, time is not on his side for the 20th Dec. His wish is to see the final Star Wars film #RiseOfSkywalker with his young son. If you know ANYBODY who might be able to make it happen, please share with them. Thank you — Rowans Hospice (@RowansHospice) November 26, 2019



Il passaparola via social ha avuto effetto, tanto da arrivare all'attenzione del CEO della Disney, Bob Iger, che ha subito organizzato una anteprima per il paziente, esaudendo così il suo desiderio.

Ed il 29 novembre un incaricato della Disney si è presentato al Rowans Hospice...





This morning, a very nice man named Jonathan from Disney turned up at our Hospice with a laptop that had a very important movie on it. Our amazing patient has now seen #StarWars #RiseofSkywalker with his son 💚



Full statement here:https://t.co/6KWl8jQHj1 pic.twitter.com/gfgxRXPeoe — Rowans Hospice (@RowansHospice) November 29, 2019



Questa è stata la risposta del paziente...



