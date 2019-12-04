Tutto è iniziato il 26 novembre con un appello lanciato con un tweet dal Rowans Hospice per esaudire il desiderio di un malato terminale, grande appassionato di Guerre Stellari, che avrebbe voluto vedere insieme al figlio l'ultimo film della saga che uscirà il prossimo 20 dicembre, data per lui probabilmente irraggiungibile.


Il passaparola via social ha avuto effetto, tanto da arrivare all'attenzione del CEO della Disney, Bob Iger, che ha subito organizzato una anteprima per il paziente, esaudendo così il suo desiderio.

Ed il 29 novembre un incaricato della Disney si è presentato al Rowans Hospice...


Questa è stata la risposta del paziente...