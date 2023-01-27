“It happened again”: il singolo d’esordio di una giovanissima cantautrice è pronto a conquistarvi (e a farvi sospirare “eh già, di nuovo”)
Non sono molte le cantautrici italiane a scrivere ed interpretare brani in inglese, e quando a farlo è una giovanissima, non si può che prestare l’orecchio a riconoscere il talento.
Giulia, con il singolo “It happened again”, riesce a portare con le sonorità del pop un intimismo denso di personalità: un’identità che oscilla tra la delicatezza e il graffiante con un equilibrio perfetto. Il cantato, a tratti sussurrato, rivela in un crescendo ammaliante un’urgenza espressiva alla quale è difficile restare indifferenti.
Etichetta: GRM Management
Edizioni: Kate Creative Studio
Distribuzione: Artist First
Produzione: BORS
"It happened again" fuori sui digitali stores dal 27/01
LYRICSIt happened again
It happened again
Like a loop that never ends
Like my heart that never stops to beat
Oh when I see
Your face
It happened again
There is no sense
And every time that I
Try to understand
I’m in a blind alley
I’d like to be in your brain
To know what you think
When the words come out
And I start to mess
With my head
I’m so lonely
Everything could go right
if only you wanted
But i’m so tired
Chasing you
Even in the dark paradise
When I might well avoid you
But I can’t
Cause you’d break all again
It is too late to think about it
It is too late to know what you mean
With me
I’d like to know
I’d like to choke
The part of me
That never stops
Bleeding uo o o and so
I’d like to be in your brain
To know what you think
When the words come out
And I start to mess
With my head
I’m so lonely
Everything could go right
if only you wanted
But i’m so tired
Chasing you
Even in the dark paradise
When I might well avoid you
But I can’t
Cause you’d break all again