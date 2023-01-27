Non sono molte le cantautrici italiane a scrivere ed interpretare brani in inglese, e quando a farlo è una giovanissima, non si può che prestare l’orecchio a riconoscere il talento.

Giulia, con il singolo “It happened again”, riesce a portare con le sonorità del pop un intimismo denso di personalità: un’identità che oscilla tra la delicatezza e il graffiante con un equilibrio perfetto. Il cantato, a tratti sussurrato, rivela in un crescendo ammaliante un’urgenza espressiva alla quale è difficile restare indifferenti.

“It happened again”: è pronto a conquistarvi (e a farvi sospirare “eh già, di nuovo”).



Etichetta: GRM Management

[email protected]

Edizioni: Kate Creative Studio

Distribuzione: Artist First

Produzione: BORS

"It happened again" fuori sui digitali stores dal 27/01

https://open.spotify.com/album/6pCArukAVj5VhSKApRADZ2?si=Ydk-d9bkQjWBPtpwRuAQZg

Segui l’artista su Instagram:

https://giulia.lnk.to/Ithappenedagain





LYRICSIt happened again

It happened again

Like a loop that never ends

Like my heart that never stops to beat

Oh when I see

Your face

It happened again

There is no sense

And every time that I

Try to understand

I’m in a blind alley

I’d like to be in your brain

To know what you think

When the words come out

And I start to mess

With my head

I’m so lonely

Everything could go right

if only you wanted

But i’m so tired

Chasing you

Even in the dark paradise

When I might well avoid you

But I can’t

Cause you’d break all again

It is too late to think about it

It is too late to know what you mean

With me

I’d like to know

I’d like to choke

The part of me

That never stops

Bleeding uo o o and so

I’d like to be in your brain

To know what you think

When the words come out

And I start to mess

With my head

I’m so lonely

Everything could go right

if only you wanted

But i’m so tired

Chasing you

Even in the dark paradise

When I might well avoid you

But I can’t

Cause you’d break all again