In un mondo in continua evoluzione, dove le sfide si moltiplicano e le voci si sovrappongono, c’è un principio che rimane invariabile e universale: la libertà. Non è solo un concetto, ma il cuore pulsante di ogni essere umano, il respiro che ci permette di esprimerci, di sognare e di costruire un domani migliore. La libertà non si limita a essere un diritto, ma si manifesta come un viaggio personale e collettivo. È la possibilità di scegliere, di pensare con la propria testa, di amare senza costrizioni, di esplorare il mondo con curiosità e rispetto. È la forza che ci spinge a superare i limiti, a rompere le barriere dell’indifferenza e dell’ignoranza, aprendoci a nuove prospettive e a incontri che arricchiscono l’anima. In ogni angolo del pianeta, la libertà si presenta in forme diverse, ma il suo desiderio è universale.

È il sorriso di un bambino che può giocare senza paura, la voce di un artista che esprime la propria creatività, il passo deciso di chi si batte per un sogno. È anche il silenzio di chi, in momenti di introspezione, trova nella libertà interiore la forza di essere sé stesso. Custodire la libertà significa rispettare le differenze, ascoltare le storie degli altri e promuovere un ambiente dove ogni individuo possa crescere e realizzarsi. È un impegno che richiede attenzione e sensibilità, perché la libertà, come un fiore delicato, necessita di cure costanti per non appassire. Celebrare la libertà è un gesto quotidiano: una parola gentile, un gesto di solidarietà, la difesa del diritto di esprimersi senza paura. È un inno alla vita stessa, un richiamo a non dare nulla per scontato e a valorizzare il dono di poter essere protagonisti della propria esistenza. In un’epoca che ci invita spesso a conformarci, ricordiamo che la vera forza risiede nella libertà di essere autentici.

È questa la chiave per costruire un mondo più giusto, più aperto e più umano. Perché, alla fine, la libertà è il più grande tesoro di cui possiamo essere custodi e testimoni.

Viva la libertà!





LA LIBERTA’

La vera e autentica libertà

è uno spazio aperto quanto basta

di pace e gioia.

È quasi palpabile e ricca di ossigeno,

la libertà che puoi respirare

a pieni polmoni.

La libertà è un’oasi

in cui nessuno ti potrà ferire.

La libertà è un inoppugnabile libero arbitrio.

Guardati attorno.

Sei libero.

La libertà è un pezzo di beatitudine

caduta dal cielo in questo mondo.

Copyright di Patrizia Riello Pera.

Freedom: The Most Precious Gift We Can Cherish – Patrizia Riello Pera, Padua.

In an ever-evolving world, where challenges multiply and voices overlap, there's a principle that remains constant and universal: freedom. It's not just a concept, but the very heartbeat of every human being, the breath that allows us to express ourselves, to dream, and to build a better tomorrow. Freedom is more than just a right; it manifests as a personal and collective journey. It's the possibility to choose, to think for ourselves, to love without constraint, to explore the world with curiosity and respect. It's the force that drives us to overcome limitations, to break down the barriers of indifference and ignorance, opening ourselves to new perspectives and encounters that enrich the soul. In every corner of the planet, freedom appears in different forms, but the desire for it is universal. It's the smile of a child who can play without fear, the voice of an artist who expresses their creativity, the determined step of someone fighting for a dream. It's also the silence of those who, in moments of introspection, find the strength to be themselves in inner freedom. Cherishing freedom means respecting differences, listening to the stories of others, and fostering an environment where every individual can grow and thrive. It's a commitment that requires attention and sensitivity, because freedom, like a delicate flower, needs constant care not to wither. Celebrating freedom is a daily act: a kind word, a gesture of solidarity, the defense of the right to express oneself without fear. It's an ode to life itself, a reminder not to take anything for granted and to value the gift of being protagonists of our own existence. In an era that often invites us to conform, let us remember that true strength lies in the freedom to be authentic. This is the key to building a more just, more open, and more humane world. Because, in the end, freedom is the greatest treasure we can safeguard and witness.

Long live freedom!

FREEDOM

True and authentic freedom is an open space, vast enough, of peace and joy. It's almost palpable and rich with oxygen, the freedom you can breathe deeply. Freedom is an oasis where no one can hurt you. Freedom is an unchallengeable free will. Look around you. You are free. Freedom is a piece of bliss fallen from the sky into this world.

Copyright by Patrizia Riello Pera.

