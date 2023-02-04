Nonostante i tempi difficili dettati dalla crisi economica, post pandemia, etc. auguri a tutte le Sorelle ed i Fratelli di Sri Lanka, buona Festa dell'Indipendenza.

H.E. Dott Salvatore ABBRUZZESE

Despite the difficult times dictated by the economic crisis, post pandemic, etc. Best wishes to all the Sisters and Brothers of Sri Lanka, Happy Independence Day.

H.E. dr. Salvatore ABBRUZZESE

ආර්ථික අර්බුදය, පශ්චාත් වසංගත යනාදිය මගින් නියම කරන ලද දුෂ්කර කාලය තිබියදීත්. ශ්‍රී ලංකාවාසී සියලුම සහෝදර සහෝදරියන්ට සුභ නිදහස් දිනයක් වේවා.

ඔහු. ආචාර්ය සැල්වටෝර් ABBRUZZESE