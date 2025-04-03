Sette album inediti di Bruce Springsteen saranno pubblicati, per la prima volta, questa estate, nel tanto atteso e lungamente vociferato "Tracks II: The Lost Albums", in uscita il 27 giugno, per Sony Music (pre order: https://brucespringsteen.lnk.to/TheLostAlbumsPR). Un preziosissimo cofanetto che racchiude 83 brani, colmando capitoli significativi nella ricca carriera di Springsteen e offrendo una preziosa panoramica sulla sua vita e sul suo percorso artistico.

«I “Lost Albums” erano dischi completi, alcuni, addirittura, già mixati, ma mai pubblicati - ha spiegato Springsteen - Ho suonato questa musica, per me stesso e per alcuni amici intimi, per anni. Sono felice che, ora, possiate finalmente ascoltarla. Spero che vi piaccia».

Il Boss racconta “The Lost Albums” qui: https://brucespringsteen.lnk.to/TLATrailerPR

Dalla cruda esplorazione sonora di "LA Garage Sessions ’83" — che funge da anello di congiunzione tra "Nebraska" e "Born in the U.S.A." — ai suoni di drum loop e sintetizzatori di "Streets of Philadelphia Sessions", "The Lost Albums" offre uno sguardo inedito su 35 anni prolifici (1983-2018) di scrittura e registrazioni casalinghe di Springsteen.

«La possibilità di registrare in casa, ogni volta che volevo, mi ha permesso di esplorare una vasta gamma di direzioni musicali diverse» ha raccontato Springsteen.

All'interno del cofanetto, questa sperimentazione sonora si manifesta in diversi modi: nel lavoro, per la colonna sonora di un film mai realizzato con "Faithless", nei brani country con pedal steel di "Somewhere North of Nashville", nei racconti ricchi di dettagli ambientati al confine con il Messico in "Inyo", e nelle atmosfere noir-orchestrali di metà secolo con "Twilight Hours".

Insieme all'annuncio de "The Lost Albums", è stato presentato anche un primo brano tratto dalla raccolta, "Rain In The River", che proviene dall'album perduto "Perfect World", caratterizzato dall'inconfondibile energia da stadio, tipica della E Street Band: https://brucespringsteen.lnk.to/RITRPR

"The Lost Albums" sarà disponibile, in edizione limitata, in formato 9 LP, 7 CD e digitale, con packaging distintivo, per ciascun album inedito e un libro rilegato in tessuto, di 100 pagine, che include foto d'archivio rare, note dettagliate, su ogni album, scritte dal saggista Erik Flannigan e una presentazione personale del progetto firmata da Springsteen stesso.

Uscirà il 27 giugno anche il set "Lost And Found: Selections from The Lost Albums", con 20 brani selezionati dalla raccolta, in formato 2 LP o 1 CD.

"The Lost Albums" è stato realizzato da Springsteen, con il produttore Ron Aniello, l'ingegnere del suono Rob Lebret e il produttore supervisore Jon Landau, presso i Thrill Hill Recording Studios nel New Jersey.

“Tracks II: The Lost Albums”

LA Garage Sessions ’83

1. Follow That Dream

2. Don’t Back Down On Our Love

3. Little Girl Like You

4. Johnny Bye Bye

5. Sugarland

6. Seven Tears

7. Fugitive’s Dream

8. Black Mountain Ballad

9. Jim Deer

10. County Fair

11. My Hometown

12. One Love

13. Don’t Back Down

14. Richfield Whistle

15. The Klansman

16. Unsatisfied Heart

17. Shut Out The Light

18. Fugitive’s Dream (Ballad)

Streets of Philadelphia Sessions

1. Blind Spot

2. Maybe I Don’t Know You

3. Something In The Well

4. Waiting On The End Of The World

5. The Little Things

6. We Fell Down

7. One Beautiful Morning

8. Between Heaven and Earth

9. Secret Garden

10. The Farewell Party

Faithless

1. The Desert (Instrumental)

2. Where You Goin’, Where You From

3. Faithless

4. All God’s Children

5. A Prayer By The River (Instrumental)

6. God Sent You

7. Goin’ To California

8. The Western Sea (Instrumental)

9. My Master’s Hand

10. Let Me Ride

11. My Master’s Hand (Theme)

Somewhere North of Nashville

1. Repo Man

2. Tiger Rose

3. Poor Side of Town

4. Delivery Man

5. Under A Big Sky

6. Detail Man

7. Silver Mountain

8. Janey Don’t You Lose Heart

9. You’re Gonna Miss Me When I’m Gone

10. Stand On It

11. Blue Highway

12. Somewhere North of Nashville

Inyo

1. Inyo

2. Indian Town

3. Adelita

4. The Aztec Dance

5. The Lost Charro

6. Our Lady of Monroe

7. El Jardinero (Upon the Death of Ramona)

8. One False Move

9. Ciudad Juarez

10. When I Build My Beautiful House

Twilight Hours

1. Sunday Love

2. Late in the Evening

3. Two of Us

4. Lonely Town

5. September Kisses

6. Twilight Hours

7. I’ll Stand By You

8. High Sierra

9. Sunliner

10. Another You

11. Dinner at Eight

12. Follow The Sun

Perfect World

1. I’m Not Sleeping

2. Idiot’s Delight

3. Another Thin Line

4. The Great Depression

5. Blind Man

6. Rain In The River

7. If I Could Only Be Your Lover

8. Cutting Knife

9. You Lifted Me Up

10. Perfect World