A dynamic Los Angeles-based rapper and film producer Helecia Choyce, better known by her artistic name SKG, is sending waves in the world of Rap. The promising rapper has just released her new album, “Unfinished Business”, dedicating her cover to her late brother “Trayveon Choyce” who introduced her into music at a young age. Her album consist of 16 tracks with features from Boosie BadAzz, Paul Wall, Juvenile, Mistah F.A.B and Beenie Man, Mr Capone-E, AD, Compton AV just to name a few.

skgunfinishedbusiness.hearnow.com/unfinished-business

www.instagram.com/heleciachoyce/

www.Helecia.com

“I’m happy I was able to executive produce my album. I worked very hard to make sure I was able to make an Album that reflect my diversity and who I have evolved into as an artist. I hope everyone enjoy my album and I’m grateful for the opportunities that I created for myself”.

For Media And Interviews email: [email protected]