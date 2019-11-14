Rolling Steaks Disco Pub

di Maratea-Centro Storico

Sabato 16 novembre presenta

Dj Claudio Ciccone Bros. -London LiveDjSet-

Nell'Anno 2000 arrivo a Londra dopo tre anni a Milano per suonare con la mia Drum Machine nel cuore della citta' Londinese, in quelli che forse saranno gli ultimi Rave illegali nella citta' londinese ,

uno a Farringdon Road e l'altro Liverpool Street Ec1 in London,

Regno Unito.

Faranno poi seguito quello di Brixton (quartiere di David Bowie) -Hackney ed altro ancora...queste sono solo una parte delle esperienze artistiche del mio Curriculum Vitae Musicale.

Di quel periodo ricordo racconta Dj Claudio :

"I soldi non ci interessavano, ci bastava sopravvivere.

Dividevamo tutto. Volevamo solo sentirci liberi e indipendenti.

L'unica cosa che ci preoccupava era trovare il modo di spostarci perche' trovavi sempre un posto per fare musica per fare Festa.

"La musica era un credo, una religione e noi eravamo i suoi discepoli"

Poi la nascita di ITunes Store (iTunes Music Store fino al 12 settembre 2006) e di Spotify nell'anno 2006, (un servizio musicale di streaming ) hanno generato un veloce cambiamento nel modo in cui si ascoltava si comprava si vendeva ,si produceva e si suonava la Musica.

Ho attraversato la Rivoluzione Digitale passando dai Cd ai primi MP3 proprio nei miei anni Londinesi (2000-2012) ed i week-end sono stati magici ,mitici,vivevo di Musica e Rock'n'Roll era sempre una Festa.

Lo spirito di Londra e' cosi'!

La formula più che mai attuale e moderna l'ho elaborata nei miei 12 anni Londinesi abbinati all' esperienza ,le mie serate si sono trasformate in LiveDjSet con occasionali Percussionisti e Fiati Una fusione tra il mio passato da musicista, un presente instabile proiettato in un futuro incerto fatto di studio e di suoni.

Music is my Answer to the Life!

Non resta che sentirlo o seguirlo nella sua costante evoluzione.

