 
 
Rolling Steaks Disco Pub
di Maratea-Centro Storico  
Sabato 16 novembre  presenta
Dj Claudio Ciccone Bros. -London LiveDjSet-
 
Nell'Anno 2000  arrivo a Londra dopo tre anni a Milano per suonare con la mia Drum Machine nel cuore della citta' Londinese, in quelli che forse saranno gli ultimi Rave illegali  nella citta' londinese ,
uno a Farringdon Road e l'altro Liverpool Street  Ec1 in London,
Regno Unito.
Faranno poi seguito  quello di   Brixton (quartiere di David Bowie) -Hackney ed altro ancora...queste  sono solo una parte  delle esperienze  artistiche del mio Curriculum Vitae Musicale.
Di quel periodo ricordo racconta  Dj Claudio :
"I soldi non ci interessavano, ci bastava sopravvivere.
Dividevamo tutto. Volevamo solo sentirci liberi e indipendenti.
L'unica cosa che ci preoccupava era trovare il modo di spostarci perche' trovavi sempre un posto per fare musica per fare Festa.
"La musica era un credo, una religione e noi eravamo i suoi discepoli"
 

Poi la nascita  di ITunes Store (iTunes Music Store fino al 12 settembre 2006) e di Spotify nell'anno 2006, (un servizio musicale di  streaming ) hanno generato  un veloce cambiamento nel modo in cui si ascoltava si comprava  si vendeva ,si produceva e si suonava la Musica.

Ho attraversato la Rivoluzione Digitale  passando dai Cd ai primi MP3 proprio nei miei anni Londinesi (2000-2012) ed i week-end sono stati  magici ,mitici,vivevo di Musica e Rock'n'Roll era sempre una Festa.
Lo spirito di Londra e' cosi'!

In quei tempi  la musica e il business della musica cominciavano a destabilizzarsi  e la figura del DeeJay  assumeva  una configurazione artistica  sempre piu' attuale mentre la mia esigenza era di vivere e sentire in qualche modo la musica con tutta la sua naturale consapevolezza di questa maturità e della metamorphosi che stavo vivendo.

 "Modern-Flashback-Cocktail-Vibes "

 
La formula più che mai attuale e moderna l'ho elaborata nei miei 12 anni  Londinesi abbinati all' esperienza ,le mie serate si sono trasformate  in LiveDjSet con occasionali Percussionisti e Fiati 
Una fusione tra il mio passato da musicista, un presente  instabile proiettato  in un futuro incerto fatto di studio e di suoni.
Una Scuola forse "London School of Sound" dove ho poi conseguito il mio attestato di Club Deejay nel 2008.
 
Claudio Ciccone e' un Musicista chitarrista  in attivita' dalla fine anni ottanta divenuto,producers e Deejay in quanto  alla costante ricerca di suoni che potessero farlo sentire ancora vivo ed emozionarlo artisticamente.  
La volontà di non scendere a compromessi, dice Claudio e solo la volontà di non scendere a compromessi, questa tenacia forse mi ha garantito la mia sopravvivenza, indipendenza e liberta' di esprimermi con la Musica.
Music is my Answer to the Life!
 
Non resta che sentirlo o seguirlo nella sua costante evoluzione.
 
 Alcune Venue dove ha lavorato:

WILTONS MUSIC HALL IN LONDON

 Wilton's is the world's oldest surviving grand music hall.
Here, in the 1850s and 60s, classical overtures,
opera and operetta, choral, contemporary and folk songs
were enormously popular, long before "old time music hall" evolved

Al's Bar

11-13 Exmouth Market, LONDON, EC1R 4QD
Young professionals from all reaches on media, rub shoulders at Al's Bar, digging into delicious food whilst soaking up the relaxed atmosphere.

PUB /Ye Olde Monken Holt  an unpretentious village pub in London. The Monk, unlike so many London pubs, has retained many features of a proper local’s pub.
The Monk is a warm, friendly pub with a wide range of top quality ales, lagers and wines. A true English traditional pub!

YATRA

Magically attracted, like genies to lamps, a blinging crowd now buzzes about this leafy Mayfair sidestreet getting worked up for Bar Bollywood's newest, alternative dance night.

CHAPEL BAR

Penton Street

at the top of Chapel Market, a major identity crisis is in full swing in The Chapel. Gothic arches and a dark wood pulpit proclaim its original ecclesiastical theme, whilst an overlay of warm lanterns and vaguely exotic trimmings provide a Moroccan

HMS PRESIDENT

HMS President 1918

Permanently moored on the Victoria Embankment next to Blackfriars Bridge, just opposite the OXO Tower, HMS President (1918) boast spectacular views of the river as well as some of London’s most famous landmarks such as Saint Paul’s Cathedral, Tate Modern, the London Eye, the National Theatre and the Southbank Centre.

LA CAVE Restaurant

Montague Close,6-10 Borough High Street, Borough, LONDON, SE1 9BB

La Cave restaurant is a true French experience, offering sumptuously authentic dishes in a wonderfully Gallic environment.

THE BREWERY

52 Chiswell Street

, The City, LONDON, EC1Y 4SD

The Brewery boasts nine rooms throughout a stylish venue, offering exclusive nights out in the heart of the City. Intimate and larger groups alike are welcome.

The Brewery:one of London's largest and most attractive events venue.

A1 RELIABLE DISCOTHEQUE (Southgate N14)2001-2005

- London Mobile DJ 24/7

- Children Parties age 5 years old /13 years old with an Entertainers

- 18/21 Birthday Parties

- 30/40/50/60/70 Birthday Parties,Christmas Parties, New Year Parties, Pubs, Weddings, Christining, Corporate Events and Barclub.

CAPITAL DISCO mobile disco work  years 2003-2005

JRINK: 62 Frith St SOHO
THE O2 :AMERICAN BAR&GRILL

FRIEDA B Cocktail Bar

FATHER TED PUB : 204 High Street, Stoke Newington, London N16

- DJ from february 2008

- DEEJAY 10pm-3.00am.

 

 