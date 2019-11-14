LondonModernFlashBack&CocktailVibes con Dj Claudio Ciccone Bros.@RollingSteaksDiscoPub
Poi la nascita di ITunes Store (iTunes Music Store fino al 12 settembre 2006) e di Spotify nell'anno 2006, (un servizio musicale di streaming ) hanno generato un veloce cambiamento nel modo in cui si ascoltava si comprava si vendeva ,si produceva e si suonava la Musica.
In quei tempi la musica e il business della musica cominciavano a destabilizzarsi e la figura del DeeJay assumeva una configurazione artistica sempre piu' attuale mentre la mia esigenza era di vivere e sentire in qualche modo la musica con tutta la sua naturale consapevolezza di questa maturità e della metamorphosi che stavo vivendo.
"Modern-Flashback-Cocktail-Vibes "
Una fusione tra il mio passato da musicista, un presente instabile proiettato in un futuro incerto fatto di studio e di suoni.
WILTONS MUSIC HALL IN LONDON
Wilton's is the world's oldest surviving grand music hall.
Here, in the 1850s and 60s, classical overtures,
opera and operetta, choral, contemporary and folk songs
were enormously popular, long before "old time music hall" evolved
Al's Bar11-13 Exmouth Market, LONDON, EC1R 4QD
PUB /Ye Olde Monken Holt an unpretentious village pub in London. The Monk, unlike so many London pubs, has retained many features of a proper local’s pub.
The Monk is a warm, friendly pub with a wide range of top quality ales, lagers and wines. A true English traditional pub!
YATRA
Magically attracted, like genies to lamps, a blinging crowd now buzzes about this leafy Mayfair sidestreet getting worked up for Bar Bollywood's newest, alternative dance night.
CHAPEL BAR
Penton Street
at the top of Chapel Market, a major identity crisis is in full swing in The Chapel. Gothic arches and a dark wood pulpit proclaim its original ecclesiastical theme, whilst an overlay of warm lanterns and vaguely exotic trimmings provide a Moroccan
HMS PRESIDENT
HMS President 1918
Permanently moored on the Victoria Embankment next to Blackfriars Bridge, just opposite the OXO Tower, HMS President (1918) boast spectacular views of the river as well as some of London’s most famous landmarks such as Saint Paul’s Cathedral, Tate Modern, the London Eye, the National Theatre and the Southbank Centre.
LA CAVE RestaurantMontague Close,6-10 Borough High Street, Borough, LONDON, SE1 9BB
La Cave restaurant is a true French experience, offering sumptuously authentic dishes in a wonderfully Gallic environment.
THE BREWERY
52 Chiswell Street
, The City, LONDON, EC1Y 4SD
The Brewery boasts nine rooms throughout a stylish venue, offering exclusive nights out in the heart of the City. Intimate and larger groups alike are welcome.
The Brewery:one of London's largest and most attractive events venue.
A1 RELIABLE DISCOTHEQUE (Southgate N14)2001-2005
- London Mobile DJ 24/7
- Children Parties age 5 years old /13 years old with an Entertainers
- 18/21 Birthday Parties
- 30/40/50/60/70 Birthday Parties,Christmas Parties, New Year Parties, Pubs, Weddings, Christining, Corporate Events and Barclub.
CAPITAL DISCO mobile disco work years 2003-2005
JRINK: 62 Frith St SOHO
THE O2 :AMERICAN BAR&GRILL
FRIEDA B Cocktail Bar
FATHER TED PUB : 204 High Street, Stoke Newington, London N16
- DJ from february 2008
- DEEJAY 10pm-3.00am.