Tanzania - The government through the Ministry of Constitution and Law has assured the African Court dealing with human rights that it appreciates the great contribution made by the court in protecting and defending human rights and that it is ready to cooperate with the court in dealing with all issues related to human rights.

The statement was made by the Minister of Constitution and Law, Hon. Dr. Damas Daniel Ndumbaro (Mb) yesterday on January 11, 2022 in the city of Dar es Salaam when he met and held talks with the President of the African Court of Human and People's Rights Hon. Judge Iman Daudi Aboud while identifying the Government's plans in contributing to the access to human rights.

In addition, in their conversation, Minister Ndumbaro has explained that the Government takes very seriously the presence of the Court in the country considering that the Government led by the Hon. Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan has given great importance and importance to all issues related to Human Rights.

Judge Aboud has come to discuss various issues related to Human Rights in the country and the best way to develop cooperation between the Government and the Court where on the part of the government, Hon. Ndumbaro said his ministry in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation is continuing the process of building a permanent building for the Court and that he plans to visit the court soon.

The meeting was also attended by the Assistant Director of the Department of Human Rights, Mr. Richard Kilanga from the Ministry of Constitution and Law, Mr. Hangi Chang'a Assistant Director of the Constitution, Human Rights and Electoral Consultations and Mrs. Vivian Method Senior State Attorney all from the Office of the Attorney General.

Tanzanian Judge Imani Daud Aboud, who is also a Judge of the High Court in Tanzania, was appointed in May 2021 as the President of the African Court of Human Rights based in Arusha. Judge Imani has become the second woman to hold that important position in the court.