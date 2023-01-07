



Tanzania - PRIME MINISTER Kassim Majaliwa has asked the leaders of all Councils in the country to plan the best way to empower groups of entrepreneurs in their areas through loans of 10 percent of local collections that will enable them to develop their projects and bring productivity.

"Instead of giving loans little by little, you can give a lot of money to one group, like 200 million shillings, to enable the group in question to start a big project that can bring in a lot of money, thus increasing productivity"

Likewise, Mr. Majaliwa has asked the Ruvuma Region TARURA Manager to cooperate with the Mbinga District TARURA Manager to assess the maintenance needs of the road network in coal mining areas and ensure that they are passable at all times to enable investors to carry out their activities efficiently.

He said this today (Saturday, January 7, 2023) after visiting and inspecting coal mining activities in the Jitegemee Holdings mine located in the village of Mdunduwalo, Mbinga District in the Ruvuma Region.

The Prime Minister has said that the Government has continued to create a good environment for investment, so he has ordered the Tanzania Electricity Corporation (TANESCO) to ensure that it delivers electricity from the national grid to the coal mines in the Ruvuma region in order to reduce the operating costs for investors.

Speaking after visiting the Jitegemee holdings coal company, the Prime Minister has asked the Chama cha Mapinduzi communities of Mbinga district to invest in the production of charcoal for cooking using coal to control deforestation and encourage environmental protection.

The company has managed to contribute 7.01 billion shillings to the national income, of which 81.73 million shillings have been paid to the council through various fees and taxes and 292 million shillings are other government taxes including PAYE, withholding tax and SDL.

"The company has already paid royalties totaling 3.59 billion shillings and 488 million shillings as fees for permits to export charcoal abroad".