The Cliff, spazio polifunzionale a picco sul Lago di Lugano, nasce per far rilassare i suoi ospiti con cene, pranzi, dinner show, aperitivi, party, live music (...), dal tramonto all'alba e pure durante il giorno. Ma siccome il relax a volte non basta a regalare emozioni, The Cliff, la cui apertura è prevista tra dicembre 2021 e gennaio 2022, sarà anche uno spazio non convenzionale pieno di arte ed artisti.

Tra i soci di Manuel Dallori, imprenditore attivo da ben 25 anni tra luxury, entertainment e turismo (Gianni Versace, Zelo's Montecarlo, Beach Club, The Beach, Domina Coral Bay a Sharm El Sheik, etc) ed oggi è alla guida di The Cliff, c'è ad esempio Giacomo Braglia.

Si tratta di un giovane artista classe 1996 originario di Lugano già decisamente affermato nel mondo. Nel 2019 ha partecipato alla 58esima Biennale di Venezia con #MayYouLiveToHelpWalkers e subito dopo con l'artista albanese Helidon Xhixha ha dato vita a "The Twin Bottles", un'installazione creata per combattere la dispersione di plastica negli oceani. Dopo aver preso vita nel Canal Grande a Venezia, è arrivata anche a Lugano, nel lago Ceresio.

Giacomo Braglia porterà al The Cliff la sua esperienza ed ha già quasi concluso un serie di opere che metteranno l'arte direttamente sui tavoli di The Cliff. "Sui piatti del locale gli ospiti troveranno delle labbra, che per me rappresentano il cibo che mangiamo", spiega l'artista. "Su queste bocche ci saranno foto di acqua, spiaggia e mare. E visto che siamo The Cliff, ovvero su una scogliera a picco, la bocca diventerà anch'essa una scogliera. Di fianco ci sarà anche un tuffatore che si butta sul cibo"

Ogni tipo di piatto del The Cliff sarà illustrato in modo diverso. "Ad esempio, sul cappello del prete (il piatto fondo per pasta, riso etc NDR), la bocca sarà sul lato e il tuffatore sarà nascosto dal cibo e verrà scoperto via via che si mangia", racconta Giacomo Braglia.

Le sculture di Giacomo Braglia solitamente trattano temi importanti come povertà e inquinamento. Spesso l'artista usa una tecnica decisamente particolare, ovvero il wrapping, con cui mescola fotografia e scultura: stampa le sue foto su pellicole PVC con cui avvolge busti, scudi, bocche o altre sculture.

"Sto pensando anche a come disporre alcune mie sculture all'ingresso di The Cliff e ad altre iniziative artistiche che prenderanno vita all'interno del locale.", conclude l'artista. E' ancora presto per parlarne, ma anche il vino a The Cliff sarà legato a doppio filo all'arte, dimostrando che buon bere e arte possono essere anche esperienze vicine.



ABOUT GIACOMO BRAGLIA

https://www.giacomobraglia.com

The body of Giacomo Braglia (Jack) work inspires transformation, interaction and humor. Encouraging us every step of the way to look beyond, reminding us how humans are part of the whole. It is a message of hope addressing broad topics such as: "how one looks at things", and "what one is willing to see".

Jack has always favored images to words and here he shares his inner dialogue on a global scale. His work captures the true essence of daily life, creating an emotional response and enabling the viewer to distinguish new information; revealed in the details and aesthetic values of each composition.

Jack Braglia's previous exhibitions, in 2015 – 2016, were dedicated to fund rising for the charity New Flower in Africa Foundation. In 2017 and 2018, he launched 'Conversation with Ethiopia' exhibitions, to reach out to the world and open a conversation between the viewers and the people of Ethiopia, showing them as they really are, not as they are often misperceived by hackneyed views towards Africa.

In 2019, Jack moved to a more social theme, he was asked at the 58th Biennale of Venice, and he brought the theme of immigration "#MayYouLiveToHelpWalkers". Soon after that he worked with a great artist, Helidon Xhixha, to create an installation in the Canal Grande in Venice "The Twin Bottles" to fight plastic pollution in the oceans.

Between 2020 and 2021, Jack has done four solo exhibitions both in Italy and in Switzerland regarding the topics of pollution and sustainability. He has also been part of three art fairs in Switzerland, between Maroggia where he took the topic of street art, Roveredo where he brought an installation based on pollution, and Bad Ragaz where he took The Twin Bottles.

Jack has shared experiences with photographers such as Enzo Barracco and Giorgia Panzera. His grandfather Gabriele has had a significant influence on him and his photographic developments.



BIOGRAPHY GIACOMO BRAGLIA

1996 – Born in Lugano - Switzerland

2013 – First Photographic trip to Ethiopia

2014 – Graduated form The American School in Switzerland

2015 – Started Bachelor in Global Management at Regents University

2017 – Group Exhibition in Regents University London

2017 – Exhibition at ContiniArtUK Gallery in October

2018 – Exhibition at Art Rooms Fair in London in January

2018 – Exhibition at Art Cologne 2018 Internationaler Kunstmarkt- 19-22 April

2018 – Exhibition at Contini Galleria d'Arte Venezia - "Conversations" 19 May

2018 – Exhibition at Contini Galleria d'Arte Cortina - "Conversations" 30 December- 22 April 2019

2019 – Exhibition at Biennale of Venice - "#MayYouLiveToHelpWalkers" 11 May- 24 November

2019 – Graduated from Regents University "Bachelor Degree"

2019 – Installation at Casinó of Venice "Twin Bottles" with Helidon Xhixha, 20 July-1 September

2019 - Installation at Triennale Milano "Twin Bottles" with Helidon Xhixha - 'Lifegate', October 11 - December 15

Received the Award of Excellence in Arts - Visvamitra Awards in Siracusa, Sicily (Italy), November 30

2020 – Installation at Yacht Club de Monaco "Twin Bottles" – With Helidon Xhixha – Monte Carlo, March 3 - June 10

2020 – Exhibition in Forte Dei Marmi "Conversations with a Changing World" & "Twin Bottles", June 20 - September 20

2020 – Exhibition in Lugano "Conversations with a Changing World" & "Twin Bottles", October 1 - April 30, 2021

2021 – Installation in Bad Ragaz "The Twin Bottles" – With Helidon Xhixha – 'Triennale of Bad Ragartz', May 8- November 1

2021 - Exhibition in Parma "Conversations with Sustainability", June 14 - September 30

2021 - Installation in Roveredo, Switzerland "OpenArt Exhibition", August 28 - October 10

2021 - Installations in Maroggia , Switzerland "Triennale of Street Art", August 28 - November 5

2021 - Exhibition in Milano, Italy "Fuori Salone", September 6 - September 10

Now live and work in London UK

http://www.thecliff.ch