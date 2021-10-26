Xonous & Camille Cabaltera, “SHAZAM”
In rotazione radiofonica ed in tutti gli store digitali "SHAZAM", il nuovo singolo di Xonous & Camille Cabaltera.
Xonous non si sa chi sia, né quanti anni abbia, né da dove venga eppure vanta già importanti collaborazioni.
Ha creduto in lui Emilio Munda, produttore artistico, autore e compositore (podio due volte al Festival di Sanremo, autore per Il Volo, Francesco Renga, Michele Bravi, Nina Zilli, Nomadi, Umberto Tozzi, Valerio Scanu, Gemelli Diversi, Dear Jack e molti altri) che ha prodotto anche questo nuovo singolo in duetto con Camille Cabaltera.
Il testo:
SHAZAM
Ok, è fuori la mia dame
ma senza business plan
abracadabra portami a lei Shazam.
Ok, arriva la mia dame
e taglia come Blade
come gira è Harley Quinn sui Rollerblade
Uh
Can’t keep me off your mind
Cuz I’m glowing
On repeat on the road
Every morning
You obsessed
But you still don’t know it
You losing focus
When I start doing my thing
I’m about to win this game
When you get curious
Shazam you know who I am
Been here for a while
And I got a plan
Six figures on my bank account
When you jam
Ok, è fuori la mia dame
ma senza business plan
abracadabra portami a lei Shazam.
Ok, arriva la mia dame
e taglia come Blade
come gira è Harley Quinn sui RollerbladeUh
See me rolling but I ain’t a prey
Yeah I’m wrapped around your mind
Like a vr game
See my bling
Bet it like that
Ka Ching
I got you so intrigued
You shazam just to get to me
You really wanna get me off your mind
But it ain’t my fault if you addicted to this style
I ain’t the type to sit on the bleachers
Cuz I’m too fly should be the cheerleaderOk, è fuori la mia dame
ma senza business plan
abracadabra portami a lei Shazam.
Ok, arriva la mia dame
e taglia come Blade
come gira è Harley Quinn sui Rollerblade
Non potrei dimenticarti
riappariresti appena chiudo gli occhi
ogni tua frase un adesivo eh, che non si stacca mai
Non potrei dimenticarti
il tuo segnale ha sempre nuovi ponti
anche se passo in galleria, eh, non vai mai viaEveryday on fleek
And I like too much blush on my cheek
Wanna Shazam to get where I am
Six figures on my bank account when you jamOk, è fuori la mia dame
ma senza business plan
abracadabra portami a lei Shazam.
Ok, arriva la mia dame
e taglia come Blade
come gira è Harley Quinn sui Rollerblade