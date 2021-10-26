

In rotazione radiofonica ed in tutti gli store digitali "SHAZAM", il nuovo singolo di Xonous & Camille Cabaltera.

Xonous non si sa chi sia, né quanti anni abbia, né da dove venga eppure vanta già importanti collaborazioni.

Ha creduto in lui Emilio Munda, produttore artistico, autore e compositore (podio due volte al Festival di Sanremo, autore per Il Volo, Francesco Renga, Michele Bravi, Nina Zilli, Nomadi, Umberto Tozzi, Valerio Scanu, Gemelli Diversi, Dear Jack e molti altri) che ha prodotto anche questo nuovo singolo in duetto con Camille Cabaltera.





Videoclip: www.youtube.com/watch?v=gqi3nRqbkxU



Il testo:



SHAZAM

Ok, è fuori la mia dame

ma senza business plan

abracadabra portami a lei Shazam.

Ok, arriva la mia dame

e taglia come Blade

come gira è Harley Quinn sui Rollerblade



Uh

Can’t keep me off your mind

Cuz I’m glowing

On repeat on the road

Every morning

You obsessed

But you still don’t know it

You losing focus

When I start doing my thing

I’m about to win this game

When you get curious

Shazam you know who I am

Been here for a while

And I got a plan

Six figures on my bank account

When you jam



Ok, è fuori la mia dame

ma senza business plan

abracadabra portami a lei Shazam.

Ok, arriva la mia dame

e taglia come Blade

come gira è Harley Quinn sui RollerbladeUh

See me rolling but I ain’t a prey

Yeah I’m wrapped around your mind

Like a vr game

See my bling

Bet it like that

Ka Ching

I got you so intrigued

You shazam just to get to me

You really wanna get me off your mind

But it ain’t my fault if you addicted to this style

I ain’t the type to sit on the bleachers

Cuz I’m too fly should be the cheerleaderOk, è fuori la mia dame

ma senza business plan

abracadabra portami a lei Shazam.

Ok, arriva la mia dame

e taglia come Blade

come gira è Harley Quinn sui Rollerblade

Non potrei dimenticarti

riappariresti appena chiudo gli occhi

ogni tua frase un adesivo eh, che non si stacca mai

Non potrei dimenticarti

il tuo segnale ha sempre nuovi ponti

anche se passo in galleria, eh, non vai mai viaEveryday on fleek

And I like too much blush on my cheek

Wanna Shazam to get where I am

Six figures on my bank account when you jamOk, è fuori la mia dame

ma senza business plan

abracadabra portami a lei Shazam.

Ok, arriva la mia dame

e taglia come Blade

come gira è Harley Quinn sui Rollerblade