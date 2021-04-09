

It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.Further announcements will be made in due course.The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.Friday, 9 April 2021

Con queste brevi righe Buckingam Palace ha comunicato la morte del principe Filippo di Edimburgo, da 73 anni marito della regina Elisabetta II, avvenuta serenamente questa mattina nel castello di Windsor.

Nato a Corfù il 10 giugno 1921, avrebbe raggiunto il traguardo dei 100 anni praticamente tra due mesi. Il sito web ufficiale della casa reale è stato reso temporaneamente non disponibile mentre - è spiegato - vengono apportate le appropriate modifiche.