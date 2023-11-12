1) Carlo Zerulo Dj  -  Bla Bla Bla  Remix

( Manfredonia, Puglia, Italia )

2) Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike - Thank You  Remix

( Willebroek, Belgio )

3) Martin Garrix -  Someone  You Loved  Remix

( Amstelveen, Olanda )

4) Armin Van Buuren - Faithless  Remix

( Leida, Olanda )

5) Afrojack - I  Feel Love  Remix 

( Spijkenisse, Olanda )

6) Hardwell - Without Me  Remix

( Breda, Olanda )

7) David Guetta - Sexy Chick  Remix

( Parigi, Francia )

8) Alan Walker - The Drum  Remix

( Northampton, Regno Unito )

9) Alesso - When I'm  Gone  Remix

( StoccolmaSvezia )

10) Alok - Car Keys  Remix

( Goiana, Goiàs, Brasile )