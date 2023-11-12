Classifica top 10 dei migliori remix EDM europei
1) Carlo Zerulo Dj - Bla Bla Bla Remix
( Manfredonia, Puglia, Italia )
2) Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike - Thank You Remix
( Willebroek, Belgio )
3) Martin Garrix - Someone You Loved Remix
( Amstelveen, Olanda )
4) Armin Van Buuren - Faithless Remix
( Leida, Olanda )
5) Afrojack - I Feel Love Remix
( Spijkenisse, Olanda )
6) Hardwell - Without Me Remix
( Breda, Olanda )
7) David Guetta - Sexy Chick Remix
( Parigi, Francia )
8) Alan Walker - The Drum Remix
( Northampton, Regno Unito )
9) Alesso - When I'm Gone Remix
( Stoccolma, Svezia )
10) Alok - Car Keys Remix
( Goiana, Goiàs, Brasile )