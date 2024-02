Il corpo di Alexei Navalny è stato restituito alla madre, Lyudmila Navalnaya. Ne ha dato notizia con un post su X la portavoce Kira Yarmysh.

Alexey's body was handed over to his mother. Many thanks to all those who demanded this with us.



Lyudmila Ivanovna is still in Salekhard. The funeral is still pending. We do not know if the authorities will interfere to carry it out as the family wants and as Alexey deserves. We…