African Reggae - Erick Kristal - His tribute for african women
African Women is an inspiring video about the strength and beauty of African women. the video showcases the hard work, determination and resilience of African women who are striving to make a difference in their communities and in the world. This video is a tribute to African women and a celebration of their accomplishments. It is an eye-opening and inspiring look into the lives of African women and their incredible contributions to society. African Women is an important reminder that women are powerful and capable of achieving amazing things. this african reggae music is realy done for them.
Lyrics: African Women by Erick Kristal
Si J'étais Dieu, Je recommencerais tout sauf la Femme
Si Dieu n'avais fait la femme il n'aurait fais la fleur
On ne naît Jamais femme, on le devient et c'est pour toi un honneur
Wo yo yo yoi Gnonnou gnon, Gnonnou gnon, Gnonnou nou sissi wè
Africa Gnonnou lè Yè non dji ya di mè
(Les femmes africaine, souffrent de trop)
Africa Gnonnou lè Yè mi do nan do sissi nouyé
(Les femmes africaine otn droit a notre respect
African Women Yè non dji ya di mè
African Women Yè We gotta give them respect
Aujour'dhui point de soleil sur la face des hommes
Ils ont beau prié, jeûné mais rien n'a changé
Surement Ils ont offensé cette divinité qu'est la Femme
La femme est notre gloire, l'espérance et l'Amour
Aux enfants qu'elle éduque, à l'homme consolé
Elle élève donc le cœur et calme la souffrance
Comme un esprit des cieux sur cette terre exilé
Africa Gnonnou lè Yè non dji ya di mè
Africa Gnonnou lè Yè mi do nan do sissi nou yé
African Women Yè non dji ya di mè
African Women Yè We gotta give them respect
A non kpo do Zandji tcho bo gnonnou ko fon zanzan (tu
Te trouve encore au lit quand la femme est déjà reveillée)
Elle s'occupe de ses enfants et ira faire le tour de la ville
Anan sé Blèdi chaud ko wa djéi
Anan sé Lessi Mianwou ko wa djéi
Anan sé Koko mianwou ko wa djéi
Anan sé tountoun non lè ko wa djéi
È Gnonnou gnon (tountoun est juste onomatopée)
Où est la dignité de la femme africaine?
Elle n'est ni à marchander, Elle n'est ni à négocier
C'est finit ces femmes excisées contre leur volonté
Les femmes violées, on en a marre.Africa Say No
Africa Gnonnou lè Yè non dji ya di mè
Africa Gnonnou lè Yè mi do nan do sissi nou yé
African Women Yè non dji ya di mè
African Women Yè We gotta give them respect
Marriages forcés, Pédophilie cachée, femmes mutilées
On en a marre, On veut plus jamais de ça
Gnonnou gnon, gnonnou nou sissi whè Jah Say
We gotta give them respect
