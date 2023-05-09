African Women is an inspiring video about the strength and beauty of African women. the video showcases the hard work, determination and resilience of African women who are striving to make a difference in their communities and in the world. This video is a tribute to African women and a celebration of their accomplishments. It is an eye-opening and inspiring look into the lives of African women and their incredible contributions to society. African Women is an important reminder that women are powerful and capable of achieving amazing things. this african reggae music is realy done for them.

Lyrics: African Women by Erick Kristal

Si J'étais Dieu, Je recommencerais tout sauf la Femme

Si Dieu n'avais fait la femme il n'aurait fais la fleur

On ne naît Jamais femme, on le devient et c'est pour toi un honneur

Wo yo yo yoi Gnonnou gnon, Gnonnou gnon, Gnonnou nou sissi wè

Africa Gnonnou lè Yè non dji ya di mè

(Les femmes africaine, souffrent de trop)

Africa Gnonnou lè Yè mi do nan do sissi nouyé

(Les femmes africaine otn droit a notre respect

African Women Yè non dji ya di mè

African Women Yè We gotta give them respect

Aujour'dhui point de soleil sur la face des hommes

Ils ont beau prié, jeûné mais rien n'a changé

Surement Ils ont offensé cette divinité qu'est la Femme

La femme est notre gloire, l'espérance et l'Amour

Aux enfants qu'elle éduque, à l'homme consolé

Elle élève donc le cœur et calme la souffrance

Comme un esprit des cieux sur cette terre exilé

Africa Gnonnou lè Yè non dji ya di mè

Africa Gnonnou lè Yè mi do nan do sissi nou yé

African Women Yè non dji ya di mè

African Women Yè We gotta give them respect

A non kpo do Zandji tcho bo gnonnou ko fon zanzan (tu

Te trouve encore au lit quand la femme est déjà reveillée)

Elle s'occupe de ses enfants et ira faire le tour de la ville

Anan sé Blèdi chaud ko wa djéi

Anan sé Lessi Mianwou ko wa djéi

Anan sé Koko mianwou ko wa djéi

Anan sé tountoun non lè ko wa djéi

È Gnonnou gnon (tountoun est juste onomatopée)

Où est la dignité de la femme africaine?

Elle n'est ni à marchander, Elle n'est ni à négocier

C'est finit ces femmes excisées contre leur volonté

Les femmes violées, on en a marre.Africa Say No

Africa Gnonnou lè Yè non dji ya di mè

Africa Gnonnou lè Yè mi do nan do sissi nou yé

African Women Yè non dji ya di mè

African Women Yè We gotta give them respect

Marriages forcés, Pédophilie cachée, femmes mutilées

On en a marre, On veut plus jamais de ça

Gnonnou gnon, gnonnou nou sissi whè Jah Say

We gotta give them respect

