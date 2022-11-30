Stefan Quinto a Sanremo discovery 2023
Classe 1995, Stefano Giaquinto, meglio conosciuto come Stefan Quinto, è un giovane cantautore e musicista italiano. Si appassiona alla musica fin dalla tenera età cominciando a strimpellare qualsiasi strumento. Nel corso degli anni sviluppa una vera e propria passione, affinando le proprie tecniche frequentando accademie musicali e suonando dal vivo. Accede al conservatorio di musica di Matera dove segue un corso triennale di batteria e percussioni jazz. Il suo stile combina musica pop e rock attingendo a influenze britanniche.
Oltre a cantare, Stefan è un autore e polistrumentista; tra gli strumenti che suona: batteria, pianoforte, chitarra. Ha partecipato a diverse manifestazioni e festival come batterista e chitarrista esecutore in diverse band/duo.
Nel 2021, dopo aver affrontato la pandemia del COVID, debutta come artista solista e incide il suo primo singolo "Heroes", seguito dal suo secondo brano strumentale "To You". Nel 2022 segue una fase promozionale che si chiude con partecipazioni a festival come Apulia Song Contest, 2Mari Song Festival dove arriva sul podio guadagnandosi il terzo posto.
Sempre nel 2022 incide il suo ultimo singolo "Lovers On Fire", brano che si distacca dallo stile precedentemente adottato e che gli garantisce una maggiore notorietà.
LOVERS ON FIRE - Spiegazione testo
Lovers On Fire essenzialmente è una rappresentazione di due persone casuali che, trovatesi in una situazione o contesto anch'esso casuale, finiscono con il frequentarsi lasciando scoccare la miccia che farà esplodere la loro passione più sfrenata.
LOVERS ON FIRE
Musica e Testo Stefan Quinto
Livin' for the dayNow free from the rules
Going for a drink with friends
We sat out there, ready to loose
Then you jumped out of nowhere
God so beautiful,
I thought I couldn't stand up a chance
But then you came to me saying "Hi, wanna dance?"
I wanna just a little bit of you now gimme, gimme, gimme love
I need a little bit of you now gimme, gimme, gimme love I wanna do everything with you now gimme, gimme, gimme love
I wanna just a little bit of you now gimme, gimme, gimme love
Everything leads to here
We're out of control
I feel you inside me baby
Now we're lovers on fire
Everything leads to here
We're out of control
I feel you inside me baby Now we're lovers on fire
Doo Doo-Doo-Doo
Doo-Doo-Doo, Doo-Doo-Doo Now
Doo Doo-Doo-Doo
Now we're Lovers on Fire
Doo Doo-Doo-Doo
Doo-Doo-Doo, Doo-Doo-Doo Now
Doo Doo-Doo-Doo
Now we're Lovers on Fire
You and me on a date now
Free from rules
You take my hand
I feel the chemical romance
Wanna do everything with you Let's take a classy red and lay down on floor feel like you're breaking the big wall
'cause you are the music
And we got time
Let's have another dance tonight
I wanna just a little bit of you now
gimme, gimme, gimme love
I need a little bit of you now gimme, gimme, gimme love I wanna do everything with you now gimme, gimme, gimme love I wanna just a little bit of you now gimme, gimme, gimme love
Everything leads to here ...
