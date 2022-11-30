Classe 1995, Stefano Giaquinto, meglio conosciuto come Stefan Quinto, è un giovane cantautore e musicista italiano. Si appassiona alla musica fin dalla tenera età cominciando a strimpellare qualsiasi strumento. Nel corso degli anni sviluppa una vera e propria passione, affinando le proprie tecniche frequentando accademie musicali e suonando dal vivo. Accede al conservatorio di musica di Matera dove segue un corso triennale di batteria e percussioni jazz. Il suo stile combina musica pop e rock attingendo a influenze britanniche.

Oltre a cantare, Stefan è un autore e polistrumentista; tra gli strumenti che suona: batteria, pianoforte, chitarra. Ha partecipato a diverse manifestazioni e festival come batterista e chitarrista esecutore in diverse band/duo.

Nel 2021, dopo aver affrontato la pandemia del COVID, debutta come artista solista e incide il suo primo singolo "Heroes", seguito dal suo secondo brano strumentale "To You". Nel 2022 segue una fase promozionale che si chiude con partecipazioni a festival come Apulia Song Contest, 2Mari Song Festival dove arriva sul podio guadagnandosi il terzo posto.

Sempre nel 2022 incide il suo ultimo singolo "Lovers On Fire", brano che si distacca dallo stile precedentemente adottato e che gli garantisce una maggiore notorietà.



LOVERS ON FIRE - Spiegazione testo

Lovers On Fire essenzialmente è una rappresentazione di due persone casuali che, trovatesi in una situazione o contesto anch'esso casuale, finiscono con il frequentarsi lasciando scoccare la miccia che farà esplodere la loro passione più sfrenata.



LOVERS ON FIRE

Musica e Testo Stefan Quinto

Livin' for the dayNow free from the rules

Going for a drink with friends

We sat out there, ready to loose

Then you jumped out of nowhere

God so beautiful,

I thought I couldn't stand up a chance

But then you came to me saying "Hi, wanna dance?"

I wanna just a little bit of you now gimme, gimme, gimme love

I need a little bit of you now gimme, gimme, gimme love I wanna do everything with you now gimme, gimme, gimme love

I wanna just a little bit of you now gimme, gimme, gimme love

Everything leads to here

We're out of control

I feel you inside me baby

Now we're lovers on fire

Everything leads to here

We're out of control

I feel you inside me baby Now we're lovers on fire

Doo Doo-Doo-Doo

Doo-Doo-Doo, Doo-Doo-Doo Now

Doo Doo-Doo-Doo

Now we're Lovers on Fire

Doo Doo-Doo-Doo

Doo-Doo-Doo, Doo-Doo-Doo Now

Doo Doo-Doo-Doo

Now we're Lovers on Fire

You and me on a date now

Free from rules

You take my hand

I feel the chemical romance

Wanna do everything with you Let's take a classy red and lay down on floor feel like you're breaking the big wall

'cause you are the music

And we got time

Let's have another dance tonight

I wanna just a little bit of you now

gimme, gimme, gimme love

I need a little bit of you now gimme, gimme, gimme love I wanna do everything with you now gimme, gimme, gimme love I wanna just a little bit of you now gimme, gimme, gimme love

Everything leads to here ...





