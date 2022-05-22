Fashion designer e stilista nata e cresciuta nel sud della Russia, i primi modelli di Natalia Travina a cinque anni sono le sue bambole. Abiti luminosi, ariosi, come se fluttuassero. Ogni creazione con la propria storia, ancora infantile certo, ma dalla grande anima. Seduta sulle toppe con un ago, cercando di rendere i punti il più possibile puliti, Natali sogna. I genitori non condividono gli hobby della figlia e ritengono piuttosto che la facoltà di Giurisprudenza le avrebbe fornito le basi per un lavoro serio e ben pagato. Rimuovono gli occhiali color rosa dal suo viso e mitigando un carattere tumultuoso.

«Una volta, per punizione,» racconta Natalia «mia madre prese i preziosi abiti di seta che avevo realizzato per il gala della scuola superiore. Ma non sono caduta nella disperazione: nel giro di tre notti, io e la mia compagna di classe avevamo degli abiti nuovi fatti con il tessuto di tende di velluto color bordò. Una storia quasi come quella di Scarlet in Via col vento» sorridendo divertita.

Fortunatamente, nella vita della ragazza c’è un angelo custode, il nonno, amico e mentore. Adora la nipotina ed è proprio lui a chiamarla teneramente Natali. Di nobili origini, della famiglia Travin della provincia di Tvery, la sua rigida educazione, i preziosi consigli e l’immancabile sostegno giocano un ruolo fondamentale nella crescita umana e professionale della stilista russa. Conserva con orgoglio, in un album di famiglia, le prime fotografie della nipote apparse sui giornali, fermo nella convinzione che la ragazzina un giorno sarebbe diventata famosa illuminando, con le sue collezioni, le passerelle di tutto il mondo.

Ad appena dieci anni, decide di essere pronta a “creare”. È così che nasce il primo outfit di Natali: «Si prova un senso di grande felicità quando non devi ricercare te stessa, ma hai sempre saputo chi sei. Fare ciò che ami è un lusso che non è concesso a tutti. È la conquista di chi ha seguito il proprio sogno senza arretrare di un passo; di quanti non hanno imboccato il sentiero più facile, a volte cadendo, ma rialzandosi e continuando a camminare» continua Natalia Travina. E dietro quelle parole c’è un vissuto fatto di rose e spine.

In seguito, viene notata da un designer. La fede nel suo talento di autorevole trend setter ispira la giovane: la passione per il disegno e la creazione di capi di abbigliamento femminile si rafforzano, spingendola a studiare e diplomarsi al liceo artistico. Natali continua a sognare. Sogna che le sue collezioni vengano viste e apprezzate sulle passerelle internazionali più importanti e prestigiose. Il desiderio di crescere e migliorarsi, di riuscire a comprendere le sottigliezze dell’animo umano; un divorzio difficile alle spalle ritrovandosi a crescere un figlio da sola, la spingono tuttavia a un passo inaspettato. Accantonata la passione per la creazione di abiti, parte per Mosca dove, presso l’università della capitale, apprende le basi della psicologia. Sono anni sono difficili, ma non trascorrono invano.

Gli studi compiuti nella città russa si riveleranno, infatti, molto importanti nel processo creativo di Natalia Travina. Ogni abito su misura sarà il risultato del lavoro, non solo di una stilista ma anche di una psicologa, venendo idealmente abbinato al carattere della donna di ogni età, enfatizzandone i pregi e velandone i difetti: «La mia opinione sulla moda di oggi? Jeans e sneakers sono sicuramente comodi, ma nessuno ha cancellato la bellezza e la femminilità e niente tira su il morale di una donna come un vestito luminoso e tacchi alti.»

È il momento di riprendere in mano i propri sogni. Natali si reca nella soleggiata Sardegna, accarezzata dalle calde onde del Mediterraneo. Quell’isola favolosa non è stata scelta a caso. Studiandone la storia e la cultura quand’era studente, ritrova molto elementi in comune con il suo nativo Caucaso. La cordialità, l’ospitalità, il calore della gente del luogo le permettono di sentirsi a casa, più vicina al sogno di vivere in riva al mare. È proprio in Italia che, dopo una lunga pausa, Natalia Travina trae ispirazione per la sua prima collezione: abiti pieni di luce, fatti di una brezza leggera, che irradiano l’energia vitale della loro creatrice.

«Ancor prima della realizzazione del bozzetto,» sottolinea la stilista «esaminando i tessuti, toccandoli con mano, sono già follemente innamorata del possibile risultato futuro, e questo amore mi ispira. Tutti i modelli che creo sono come un pezzo della mia anima.»

Gli anni trascorsi in Italia sono fruttuosi per Natali: realizza trentasei mostre, due delle quali organizzate interamente con le proprie forze avvalendosi dell’aiuto di ricamatrici, artigiani, musicisti, artisti nell’ambito del progetto di scambio culturale fra i popoli slavi e di Sardegna. Lo splendido risultato di un duro lavoro sono il concorso di bellezza “La Dama Tropicana” nell’isola di Tenerife; la partecipazione alla fashion week “Mercedes Benz” di Mosca; l’apertura dell’associazione culturale “Mod&Arte International” in Sardegna. In attesa di realizzare ancora il sogno della settimana della moda a Parigi, il vento mutevole degli eventi porta Natali a New York, dove tuttora si sta ulteriormente perfezionando, ricercando nuove ispirazioni per la realizzazione di progetti artistici originali. Indubbiamente, il suo “angelo custode” continuerà a guidarla sempre nella vita, ovunque si trovi.

NATALIA TRAVINA, A STORY OF REFINED BEAUTY AND WILL

Fashion designer and stylist born and raised in southern Russia, Natalia Travina’s first models at the age of five are her dolls. Bright, airy dresses, as if floating. Each creation with its own story, still childish of course, but with a great soul. Sitting on the patches with a needle, trying to make the stitches as clean as possible, Natali dreams. Her parents do not share her daughter’s hobbies and rather believe that law school would provide her with the foundation for serious, well-paid work, removing the rose-tinted glasses from her face and mitigating a tumultuous temper.

«Once, as a punishment,» says Natalia «my mother took the precious silk dresses I had made for the high school gala. But I didn’t fall into despair: within three nights, my classmate and I had new suits made from burgundy velvet curtain fabric. A story almost like that of Scarlet in Gone with the wind» smiling amused.

Fortunately, in the girl’s life there is a guardian angel, her grandfather, friend and mentor of her. He adores her granddaughter and it is he who tenderly calls her Natali. Of noble origins, from the Travin family of the province of Tvery, her strict education, her precious advice and unfailing support play a fundamental role in the human and professional growth of the Russian designer. She proudly keeps, in a family album, the first photographs of her niece that appeared in the newspapers, firmly in the belief that the girl would one day become famous by illuminating catwalks all over the world with her collections.

At just ten years old, she decides she is ready to “create”. This is how Natali’s first outfit was born: «You feel a sense of great happiness when you don’t have to search for yourself, but you’ve always known who you are. Doing what you love is a luxury that is not granted to everyone. It is the conquest of those who have followed their dream without taking a step back; of those who have not taken the easier path, sometimes falling, but getting up and continuing to walk» continues Natalia Travina. And behind those words there is an experience made of roses and thorns.

Later, she is noticed by a designer. Her faith in her talent as an authoritative trend setter inspires her young woman: her passion for designing and creating women’s clothing is strengthened, prompting her to study and graduate from art school. Natali continues to dream. She dreams that her collections will be seen and appreciated on the most important and prestigious international catwalks. The desire to grow and improve, to be able to understand the subtleties of the human soul; a difficult divorce behind her and finding herself raising a child alone, however, push her to an unexpected step. Having put aside her passion for creating clothes, she leaves for Moscow where, at the university of the capital, she learns the basics of psychology. These are difficult years, but they don’t go by in vain.

The studies carried out in the Russian city will, in fact, prove to be very important in the creative process of Natalia Travina. Each bespoke suit will be the result of the work, not only of a stylist but also of a psychologist, ideally being matched to the character of women of all ages, emphasizing their strengths and veiling their flaws: «My opinion on today’s fashion? Jeans and sneakers are certainly comfortable, but no one has erased beauty and femininity and nothing raises a woman’s morale like a bright dress and high heels.»

It’s time to take back your dreams. Natali goes to sunny Sardinia, caressed by the warm waves of the Mediterranean. That fabulous island was not chosen by chance. By studying its history and culture as a student, she finds many elements in common with her native Caucasus. The friendliness, hospitality and warmth of the local people allow you to feel at home, closer to the dream of living by the sea. It is precisely in Italy that, after a long break, Natalia Travina draws inspiration for her first collection: dresses full of light, made of a light breeze, which radiate the vital energy of their creator.

«Even before the sketch was made,» the designer emphasizes «by examining the fabrics, touching them with my hand, I am already madly in love with the possible future result, and this love inspires me. All the models I create are like a piece of my soul.»

The years spent in Italy are fruitful for Natali: she realizes thirty-six exhibitions, two of which are organized entirely with her own strength with the help of embroiderers, artisans, musicians, artists as part of the cultural exchange project between the Slavic and Sardinian peoples. The splendid result of hard work is the “La Dama Tropicana” beauty contest on the island of Tenerife; participation in the “Mercedes Benz” fashion week in Moscow; the opening of the cultural association “Mod&Arte International” in Sardinia. While waiting to realize the dream of the fashion week in Paris again, the changing wind of events brings Natali to New York, where she is still improving herself further, seeking new inspirations for the realization of original artistic projects. Undoubtedly, her “guardian angel” will continue to guide her in her life, wherever she is.

