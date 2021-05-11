Music by indie pop artist, Mary Keey on the Music Discovery XO Auditions, Dulliken, Switzerland. Listen free, watch videos, share & VOTE. Discover Pop music | YouTube | Spotify

Mary Keey is creating music since she can think and she is been releasing it out into the world since 2009. Going from Electronic to pure uplifting Pop Music. Today she is most known for her catchy melodies and danceable groves. When she's not in the studio recording, she is Touring the world sharing her positive vibes with her live-show.