Thailand vlog from Pattaya, Bangkok, and Koh Chang in September 2023 in Thailand. On this Thailand vacation, I had to show Thailand to a friend of mine, who had never visited Thailand before. This is the first out of two episodes from my Thailand trip in September 2023.

I planned to visit Pattaya, Bangkok, and Koh Chang, so he had an experience of 3 different places in Thailand. An island experience, a big city experience, and an experience from one of the most known cities in Thailand.

We tried a lot of Thai food from the Thai Street Food markets, Thai restaurants, and the big markets in Bangkok and Pattaya. There was a lot to see, so the trip was full of exciting things to see for my friend that never visited Thailand before.

We stayed at The Dewa Hotel in Koh Chang, the Hill Fresco Hotel, and the FX Hotel in Pratumnak in Pattaya. In Bangkok, we stayed at the Baiyoke Sky Hotel in the center of the city of Bangkok.

I hope you will enjoy my first episode from my trip to Thailand, and i hope you will watch Episode 2 when I upload that within a week or so.

CONNECT WITH ME

Youtube: / jantravelthailand

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jantravelthailand/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Jan_Travel_Thai

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jantravelthailand/



#thailandtravel #pattaya #bangkok