Scienza e Tecnologia/Auto

05/03/2018 - 08:20 - With an aim to capitalise on the growing demand for flights between the UAE and Azerbaijan, Etihad Airways, the flag carrier of the United Arab Emirates, recently launched thrice-a-week scheduled flight services between Abu Dhabi and Baku. A 136-seat Airbus 320 will fly the route, which has 16 seats in the business class and 120 in the economy Class.