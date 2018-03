Cronaca/Expo

06/02/2018 - 10:58 - UPS is launching a daily non-stop flight from its Worldport® global air hub in Louisville, KY, to Dubai, UAE, improving time-in-transit from North and South America to key destinations in the Middle East by a full business day. The flight, operated with one of UPS’ new 747-8F freighters, is part of the build out of UPS’ smart global logistics network and takes place as the company plans for its…