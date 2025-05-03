Nella diretta Facebook del primo maggio, ho avuto modo di condividere un aspetto più recente del mio percorso artistico: l'approdo alla poesia. Molti mi conoscono per i miei racconti, i romanzi e il mio lavoro come illustratrice e fumettista, ma da qualche tempo sento l'esigenza di esprimermi anche attraverso il verso.

Questa nuova forma espressiva non nasce dal nulla; credo che si alimenti delle mie esperienze creative precedenti. La sensibilità e l'attenzione al mondo che ho cercato di portare nella narrativa e nelle immagini, ora trovano spazio anche nel linguaggio lirico.

Ho avuto l'opportunità di condividere alcune mie poesie partecipando a diverse raccolte, tra cui "Il Tiburtino" e "Il Federiciano" di Aletti Editore. Queste antologie rappresentano per me un modo di entrare in dialogo con altri poeti e con un pubblico sensibile alla poesia contemporanea.

Un momento significativo in questo mio percorso è stata la pubblicazione della silloge "Magiche Poesie", che è stata proposta per il Premio Strega Poesia 2024. Questa candidatura è per me un riconoscimento importante e uno stimolo a continuare questa esplorazione del linguaggio poetico.

Sentivo il desiderio di cercare nuove vie per esprimere ciò che mi sta a cuore, e la poesia mi offre uno spazio intimo ed evocativo per farlo. Questo percorso è ancora in evoluzione e la poesia si affianca alle altre forme artistiche che pratico, arricchendo, spero, il mio modo di comunicare e di condividere il mio sguardo sul mondo.

#poesia, #libri, #magichepoesie. #premiostregapoesia2024, #patriziariellopera, @leggere

Un abbraccio forte a tutti i miei amici del mondo intero😊

Patrizia Riello Pera

https://youtu.be/3HLQrPLplxk

Https://patriziarielloperalibri.it

[email protected]





A New Path in My Writing: Poetry.

During the Facebook live on May first, I had the opportunity to share a more recent aspect of my artistic journey: my arrival at poetry. Many know me for my short stories, novels, and my work as an illustrator and comic artist, but for some time now I've felt the need to express myself through verse as well. This new expressive form doesn't arise from nothing; I believe it's nourished by my previous creative experiences. The sensitivity and attention to the world that I've tried to bring to narrative and images now also find space in lyrical language. I've had the opportunity to share some of my poems by participating in various collections, including "Il Tiburtino" and "Il Federiciano" by Aletti Editore. These anthologies represent for me a way to enter into dialogue with other poets and with an audience sensitive to contemporary poetry. A significant moment in this journey of mine was the publication of the collection "Magiche Poesie" (Magical Poems), which was proposed for the Premio Strega Poesia 2024. This nomination is for me an important recognition and a stimulus to continue this exploration of poetic language. I felt the desire to seek new ways to express what is close to my heart, and poetry offers me an intimate and evocative space to do so. This path is still evolving, and poetry joins the other artistic forms I practice, enriching, I hope, my way of communicating and sharing my perspective on the world.

#poetry, #books, #magicalpoems #premiostregapoesia2024, #patriziariellopera, @reading A big hug to all my friends around the world 😊

Patrizia Riello Pera, Italy

https://youtu.be/3HLQrPLplxk

Https://patriziarielloperalibri.it

[email protected]