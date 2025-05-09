Habemus Papam!

di Patrizia Riello Pera, Padova (ITALY).

L'elezione di Leone XIV segna una nuova era per la Chiesa cattolica. La fumata bianca ha annunciato al mondo l'elezione di Papa Leone XIV, al secolo Robert Francis Prevost, un uomo di fede e di esperienza che promette di guidare la Chiesa con saggezza e dedizione.

Un Papa profondamente umano. Nel momento in cui Papa Leone XIV si è affacciato dalla Loggia delle Benedizioni, l’emozione era palpabile. Il nuovo Pontefice, visibilmente commosso, ha salutato la folla con un sorriso sincero e occhi lucidi, mostrando una sensibilità che ha toccato il cuore dei fedeli presenti in Piazza San Pietro.

Nel suo primo discorso, ha ripetuto più volte la parola pace, sottolineando il suo desiderio di un mondo più unito e armonioso. La sua voce, ferma ma carica di emozione, ha trasmesso un senso di vicinanza e umanità, facendo percepire la profondità del momento che stava vivendo.

Papa Leone XIV ha parlato con passione di inclusione e unità, sottolineando l'importanza di costruire ponti tra culture e religioni diverse.

Dopo la sua elezione, Leone XIV ha voluto pregare in solitudine nella Cappella Sistina, un gesto che ha evidenziato la sua spiritualità e il peso della responsabilità appena assunta. Successivamente, ha incontrato alcuni fedeli. Questa spontaneità e autenticità hanno reso ancora più evidente la sua natura umana e sensibile, un Papa che non teme di mostrare le proprie emozioni e che si presenta al mondo con un cuore aperto e pronto a servire.

Un pontefice dal profilo internazionale.

Nato a Chicago nel 1955, Leone XIV è il primo Papa statunitense della storia. La sua formazione spirituale è profondamente radicata nella tradizione agostiniana, un ordine noto per la sua attenzione alla comunità e alla riflessione teologica. E’ laureato in scienze matematiche e ha studiato filosofia. Dopo aver preso i voti solenni nel 1981, ha studiato Diritto Canonico a Roma e ha trascorso oltre un decennio in Perù, dove ha lavorato a stretto contatto con le comunità locali, costruendo un ponte tra la Chiesa e i fedeli.

Un curriculum di prestigio

La sua carriera ecclesiastica è segnata da incarichi di grande responsabilità:

Priore generale dell'Ordine Agostiniano per due mandati.

Prefetto del Dicastero per i Vescovi, ruolo chiave nella selezione dell'episcopato mondiale.

Cardinale dal 2023, nominato da Papa Francesco.



Un Papa di continuità e rinnovamento

Leone XIV è considerato un uomo di equilibrio, capace di coniugare tradizione e modernità. La sua visione della Chiesa è vicina ai poveri, attenta ai contesti locali e aperta al dialogo interculturale.

· La scelta del nome Leone XIV richiama la grande tradizione dei Papi Leone, tra cui Leone XIII, noto per la sua enciclica Rerum Novarum, che ha posto le basi della dottrina sociale della Chiesa.

· Le prime parole del nuovo Pontefice

Nel suo primo discorso, Papa Leone XIV ha sottolineato che la Chiesa deve essere un faro di speranza e un'arca di salvezza per il mondo.

Con questa elezione, la Chiesa cattolica entra in una nuova fase, guidata da un uomo di fede, esperienza e visione. Il mondo guarda con attenzione ai primi passi di Leone XIV, certo che il suo pontificato sarà segnato da dialogo, inclusione e rinnovamento.

· Un nuovo capitolo si apre nella storia della Chiesa.

·  #PapaLeoneXIV

·  #HabemusPapam

·  #NuovaEraDellaChiesa

·  #PontificatoLeoXIV

·  #ChiesaCattolica

·  #InclusioneUnita

·  #FumataBianca

·  #SpiritualitàCristiana

·  #DialogoInterculturale

·  #CanonicoAgostiniano

· Habemus Papam! The election of Leo XIV marks a new era for the Catholic Church

· The white smoke has risen, announcing to the world the election of Pope Leo XIV, born Robert Francis Prevost—a man of deep faith and remarkable experience, who promises to lead the Church with wisdom and devotion.

· A Pope moved and profoundly human

· As Pope Leo XIV stepped onto the Loggia of Blessings, the emotion was undeniable. The new Pontiff, visibly touched, greeted the crowd with a warm smile and bright eyes, revealing a sensitivity that resonated deeply with the faithful gathered in St. Peter’s Square.

In his first speech, he repeated the word peace multiple times, underscoring his hope for a more united and harmonious world. His voice, steady yet full of emotion, conveyed a sense of closeness and humanity, making it clear how deeply he felt the weight of the moment.

Pope Leo XIV spoke passionately about inclusion and unity, emphasizing the importance of building bridges between cultures and religions.

After his election, he prayed in solitude in the Sistine Chapel, a gesture that highlighted his profound spirituality and the gravity of the responsibility he had just embraced. Later, he met with faithful.This spontaneity and authenticity further revealed his human and sensitive nature—a Pope who does not shy away from expressing his emotions, presenting himself to the world with an open heart, ready to serve.

An internationally minded Pope.

Born in Chicago in 1955, Leo XIV is the first American Pope in history. His spiritual formation is deeply rooted in the Augustinian tradition, an order renowned for its commitment to community and theological reflection.

He earned a degree in mathematics and studied philosophy. After taking solemn vows in 1981, he pursued Canon Law studies in Rome and spent over a decade in Peru, working closely with local communities and forging connections between the Church and the faithful.

prestigious career

His ecclesiastical career has been defined by key leadership roles:

Prior General of the Augustinian Order for two terms.

Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops, playing a crucial role in the selection of bishops worldwide.

Cardinal since 2023, appointed by Pope Francis.

· A Pope of continuity and renewal

· Leo XIV is seen as a leader who balances tradition and modernity. His vision of the Church is close to the poor, attentive to local realities, and open to intercultural dialogue.

· Choosing the name Leo XIV recalls the legacy of previous Popes Leo, particularly Leo XIII, famous for his encyclical Rerum Novarum, which laid the foundation for the Church’s social doctrine.

· The new Pope’s first words

· In his opening speech, Pope Leo XIV declared that the Church must be a beacon of hope and an ark of salvation for the world.

· With his election, the Catholic Church enters a new phase, led by a man of faith, experience, and vision. The world now watches attentively as Leo XIV embarks on his papal journey, certain that his pontificate will be marked by dialogue, inclusion, and renewal.

· A new chapter has begun in the history of the Church.

·  #PopeLeoXIV

·  #HabemusPapam

·  #NewEraForTheChurch

·  #LeoXIVPontificate

·  #CatholicChurch

·  #InclusionUnity

·  #WhiteSmoke

·  #ChristianSpirituality

·  #InterculturalDialogue

·  #AugustinianCanonLaw

Patrizia Riello Pera