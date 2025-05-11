Un giorno intriso di affetto e riconoscenza, che come una dolce melodia risuona nei cuori di grandi e piccini. In questa vibrante giornata di maggio, l'aria si profuma di fiori appena sbocciati e di un amore filiale che non conosce confini.

Le vetrine dei negozi si adornano di colori pastello, pullulano di idee regalo pensate per celebrare colei che ci ha donato la vita e continua, giorno dopo giorno, a nutrirla con il suo amore incondizionato. Dai teneri biglietti scritti con mano incerta dai bambini, ai preziosi gioielli che sigillano un legame indissolubile, ogni dono è un piccolo tassello di un mosaico di gratitudine.

Le famiglie si riuniscono attorno a tavole imbandite, dove i profumi della tradizione si mescolano a nuove, gustose creazioni. È un giorno di festa, certo, ma anche un momento di riflessione sul ruolo fondamentale che le madri rivestono nelle nostre vite, pilastri silenziosi ma imprescindibili del nostro cammino.

E mentre i social media si riempiono di dediche e ricordi, il pensiero corre a tutte le madri del mondo, a quelle presenti e a quelle che ci guardano da lassù, custodi eterne di un amore che non muore mai. In ogni loro gesto, in ogni loro parola, ritroviamo la forza e la dolcezza che ci hanno reso ciò che siamo.

La Festa della Mamma non è solo una ricorrenza, ma un inno all'amore più puro e incondizionato, un'occasione preziosa per dire "grazie" a chi ci ha amato prima ancora di conoscerci.







SEMPRE INSIEME

Te ne sei andata in una gelida alba di febbraio

dalla tua casa

che sempre ti apparterrà e mai avresti voluto lasciare,

senza riuscire a salutare,

da questo mondo in cui provavi rabbia e dolore,

in una lotta implacabile,

in una guerra già persa,

contro un nemico vincente,

fra mille misteri che io non potevo capire,

ma hai avuto ancora modo di rivolgermi un dolce sorriso,

quando per tacita intesa

ho compreso che non ti avrei rivista mai più.

Hai lasciato questo mondo crudele

e la tua casa,

in cui vieni sempre a farmi visita,

per correre verso la luce e la libertà,

la gioia e la pace.

E non è vero che non ci siamo più riviste,

sei tornata giovane e bellissima,

come nei sogni in cui mi appari,

e sei stata solo tu,

in una gelida alba di febbraio,

a rendermi partecipe della tua liberazione,

ma questo a molti resterà un nostro segreto,

buona vita e tanto amore, MAMMA.



(Copyright di Patrizia Riello Pera)

Ah, Mother's Day! (By Patrizia Riello Pera, Padua, Italy.)

A day steeped in affection and appreciation, resonating like a sweet melody in the hearts of young and old alike. On this vibrant day in May, the air is fragrant with freshly bloomed flowers and a filial love that knows no bounds.

Storefronts are decked out in pastel hues, brimming with gift ideas designed to celebrate the woman who gave us life and continues, day after day, to nurture it with her unconditional love. From the tender cards scribbled with uncertain hands by children to the precious jewelry that seals an unbreakable bond, every gift is a small piece of a mosaic of gratitude.

Families gather around laden tables, where the aromas of tradition mingle with new, delicious creations. It's a day of celebration, sure, but also a moment of reflection on the fundamental role that mothers play in our lives, silent yet indispensable pillars of our journey.

And while social media fills up with dedications and memories, our thoughts turn to all the mothers of the world, those present and those watching over us from above, eternal guardians of a love that never dies. In every gesture, in every word, we find the strength and sweetness that have made us who we are.

Mother's Day isn't just a holiday; it's an anthem to the purest and most unconditional love, a precious opportunity to say "thank you" to the one who loved us before they even knew us.

Forever Together

You departed on a frozen February dawn,

from the home that was forever yours,

that you never wished to leave,

without a final farewell.

From this world that filled you with rage and sorrow,

locked in an unrelenting struggle,

a war already lost,

against a ruthless enemy,

amidst a thousand mysteries I could never understand.

Yet still, you gifted me one last gentle smile,

when, in silent accord, I grasped the truth—

I would never see you again.

You left behind this cruel world, and your home,

where still you visit me,

to race toward light and freedom, joy and peace.

And it is not true that we never met again—

you returned, radiant and young, as you appear in my dreams.

And it was you alone, on a frozen February dawn,

who let me witness your liberation.

But this will remain our secret.

Good life, and boundless love, MAMA.



(Copyright by Patrizia Riello Pera)

