LA PACE NON È SOLO UNA PAROLA MA UN PONTE NEL MONDO E ATTRAVERSO I VERI PROMONTORI DELLA LEALTÀ E CONDIVISIONE POSSIAMO FARE TANTO E DARE TANTO.

Sabrina Morelli

❤️‍🔥Spazio Libri promuove un'antologia dedicata alle poesie e pensieri sulla pace.❤️‍🔥

Stiamo decidendo il nome e l'associazione di Gaza a cui donare i fondi con la vendita della stessa.

I poeti interessati a partecipare possono inviare le loro poesie o pensieri in Italiano o in Inglese in formato Times New Roman carattere 12 con foto e piccola biografia di 20 righe sempre con lo stesso carattere.

I posti saranno limitati c'è tempo fino al 30 Settembre per inviare le poesie.

L'antologia verrà presentata al Parlamento Europeo di Roma e di Bruxelles il prossimo anno e avrà diversi patrocinii internazionali importanti.

Felice di questa nuova avventura.

Inviate le opere sulla pace a [email protected] la partecipazione è gratuita.

La copertina e il titolo sono provvisori🌹

❤️‍🔥Spazio Libri is promoting an anthology dedicated to poems and thoughts on peace.❤️‍🔥 We are deciding on the name and the Gaza association to which the funds from the sale will be donated. Poets interested in participating can send their poems or thoughts in Italian or English in Times New Roman format, font 12, with a photo and a short 20-line biography, always in the same font. Places will be limited, you have until September 30th to send your poems. The anthology will be presented at the European Parliament in Rome and Brussels next year and will have several important international patronages. Satisfied with this new mission. Send your works on peace to [email protected], participation is free. The cover and title are provisional🌹